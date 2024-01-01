Gujarat sets Guinness Record for performing mass Surya Namaskar. PM Modi reacts

In a remarkable display of health and unity, Gujarat etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously on the occasion of the New Year on Monday morning. Surya namaskar(X/ @narendramodi)

More than 4,000 participants across 108 locations and 51 different categories performed the Surya Namaskar yoga, solidifying the state's commitment to wellness and cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the remarkable feat saying that this is indeed a true testament to our commitment to Yoga and our cultural heritage.

"Gujarat welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat - setting a Guinness World Record for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues! As we all know, the number 108 holds a special significance in our culture. The venues also include the iconic Modhera Sun Temple, where several people joined. This is indeed a true testament to our commitment to Yoga and our cultural heritage," he said in a post on X.

He also urged the countrymen to make Surya Namaskar a part of their daily routine. "I also urge you all to make Surya Namaskar a part of your daily routine. The benefits are immense," he added.

The mega event, held at several locations, including the infamous Modhera Sun Temple, witnessed participation from diverse groups, including families, students, yoga enthusiasts, and even senior citizens.

State chief minister Bhupesh Patel and home minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the event in Modhera.

Patel celebrated the remarkable achievement saying that today's historical Suryanamaskar Thaki Gujarat has once again established the importance of Yoga in front of the world.

“Om Surya Namah. The first day of the year 2024 turned out to be a wonderful confluence of yoga, spirituality, culture and health. The divine function of mass Suryanamaskar was organized in the premises of Modhera Sun Temple, the pride of Gujarat, as soon as the first ray of the sun fell on the temple,” he said in Gujarati in a post on X.

“Under this program organized with the inspiration of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi, citizens at 108 places in Gujarat performed Surya Namaskar together. Overall, around 50,000 people from across the state participated in the Suryanamaskar event. Gujarat set a Guinness World Record by performing the largest number of Surya Namaskars simultaneously at different places," he added.

“Under the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister, Sama Yoga, an invaluable heritage of Indian culture, has been adopted by the whole world today. Even in Gujarat today, there has been public awareness about attaining complete health through Gher-Gher Yoga. As a happy result of which, today's historical Suryanamaskar Thaki Gujarat has once again established the importance of Yoga in front of the world,” he said.

Singhvi, brimming with pride also hailed the feat. He said, "Today Gujarat has registered the first world record of the country and the world, where thousands of people have done yoga together at 108 places and in 51 variety of places."

He further emphasised the global embrace of yoga, stating, "Yoga is being adopted across the world."

"I was here to verify the record for the most people doing Surya Namaskar. This is a new title because no one had attempted to break this record before. After going through all the evidence and seeing them perform here in Modhera...They have successfully set a new Guinness World Record title for most people doing Surya Namaskar," Swapnil Dangarikar, Adjudicator at Guinness World Records said to ANI.

