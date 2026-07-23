Body of 25-year-old man found in Ramdarbar forest; overdose suspected

The body of a 25-year-old man from Bihar was found under suspicious circumstances in the Ramdarbar forest area on Tuesday, police said. Police have rounded up the four individuals for questioning, but no case has been registered yet. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the body was decomposed. They said that the postmortem had been carried out and suspected the body had been lying in the open for around three to four days.

Police reported that no injury marks or signs of struggle were found, though they suspect a drug overdose. Although the final postmortem report is awaited, family members have alleged that the victim was murdered.

Police said the deceased had come from Bihar to visit relatives in Ramdarbar. According to investigators, the victim and four friends stayed in a Zirakpur hotel last week, where he told his family he would return soon.

However, his phone was later switched off, prompting his family to search for him. He was eventually found in the forest area near the Ramdarbar Mandi Ground.

His family members alleged that his four friends, who he went out with, had killed him. They alleged that they had sent them a video of the victim’s body lying at the spot from where it was recovered.

Police have rounded up the four individuals for questioning, but no case has been registered yet. They have initiated inquest proceedings at the Sector 31 police station.