Trump rally plays Celine Dion's Titanic theme; triggers theory of pro-Kamala Harris mole at work

Former President Donald Trump's Montana rally on Friday sparked a fiercely unmissable conspiracy theory about a pro-Kamala Harris mole secretly working behind the scenes to troll the Republican presidential candidate. Political pundits joined the metaphorical dots once they heard a particular song being played at the event that seemingly pointed towards an alleged act of undermining Trump's re-election bid. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP / Rick Bowmer)

Despite the hilarious conspiracy theories at work on social media, it seems that Team Trump's unintended slip-up of playing Celine Dion's classic Titanic theme song, “My Heart Will Go On,” at the rally gave the internet enough reason to jump into unfounded conclusions. The epic ballad blasted out on the speakers shortly before the presidential hopeful took to the stage. The whole situation ultimately played out the deep-seated irony of the song being a masterful soundtrack to a movie that visually captures the ill-fated voyage of a sinking ship.

Social media reacts to the ironic song choice at the Trump rally

A comment on X/Twitter aptly expressed the inherent sarcasm in all that has transpired at the Trump rally. "Omg, Trump’s rally in Montana is showing a video of Celine singing "My Heart Will Go On" from the film Titanic. Is the rally coordinator trolling Trump?" someone tweeted.

Also read | Kamala Harris campaign wary of turning DNC into a Hollywood production; Hillary Clinton's bid leaves behind lesson on…

As the irony was not lost on social media users, others remarked that the Trump campaign is “just like the Titanic.” The netizen added, “Everyone’s in the bar drinking telling themselves the ship is not sinking.”

A third person wrote, “Seems to me it’s a cry for help from a sinking ship. Has anyone checked on his campaign managers, are they being held hostage or maybe water boarded.”

“Bro, the Trump campaign keeps giving. These are real life SNL skits. Who the f**k plays a song famously associated with a sinking ship at a rally for a campaign that is sinking,” came another response.

While it remains unanswered if Trump's people have the rights to use the song publicly, Dion's hit from the 1997 movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, was also played at yesteryear Trump rallies in November 2020, January 2021 and June 2021.

Also read | Travis Scott released from jail without charges after alleged physical assault in Paris: Report

Although it remains to be seen if the Oscar-winning artist is profiting from the Trump campaign's choice of overplaying her song at their events, a 2016 media report claimed that the musician turned down Trump's request to perform at his inauguration.

The chucklesome “sinking ship” social media discussion comes hot on the heels of French singer Woodkid slamming Trump for using his iconic song “Run Boy Run” in a campaign video.

“Run Boy Run is a LGBT+ anthem written by me, a proud LGBT+ musician. How ironic. Once again, I never gave permission for the use of my music on that @realDonaldTrump film,” Woodkid wrote on X on Wednesday. The video was first released in December, which is when the singer initially protested against the former president using his track.