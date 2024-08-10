Travis Scott released from jail without charges after alleged physical assault in Paris: Report

Rapper Travis Scott has reportedly been released from French police custody after being booked for a physical altercation with his bodyguard in Paris. US rap artist Travis Scott gestures as he attends the men's semi-final basketball match between France and Germany during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at The Bercy Arena in Paris on August 8, 2024. Paris prosecutor's office announced on August 9, 2024, that US rap artist Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris after a fight at The Georges V Hotel in the French capital.(AFP / Aris MESSINIS)

The 33-year-old singer, born Jacques Bermon Webster I, was taken into custody early Friday. He was alleged to have gotten into a fight with his bodyguard at the five-star establishment, The George V Hotel, in the Olympic City. French authorities said on August 9 that he also appeared to have attacked a security guard who tried to break up the altercation between Scott and his bodyguard.

“I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., the police were called to the Georges V Hotel and arrested the man nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the Paris prosecutor's office revealed in a statement obtained by People.

The statement added, “The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The 1st judicial police district was seized of the investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office.”

Travis Scott not facing any charges for alleged physical assault in Paris

According to the latest updates on the matter, as reported by People and TMZ, an insider revealed that the American rapper had ultimately been released from jail, and no charges have been filed against him for the alleged physical assault.

A representative for the “Utopia” singer said, “Travis Scott has been released with no charges.” The source also seemingly confirmed that the other parties involved in the alleged altercation did not sustain any injuries.

“We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate,” a rep for the musician said.

In video footage previously obtained by TMZ, law-enforcement officials are seen pulling Scott out of the hotel before buckling him in a police car. Another video shows the “Sicko Mode” crooner being taken from jail to a hospital after he was supposedly cut by a broken vase during the argument.

Shortly after the news of his release went live, the outlet, awaiting official confirmations from Paris prosecutors, reported that Scott's case was dismissed “because the crime was insufficiently characterised.”

Paris is currently the top-rated destination for international visitors due to the Olympic Games. Like many other Hollywood celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg and Ariana Grande, Scott was also photographed at the multi-sports event. French police took him into custody just hours after he was spotted at the USA vs Serbia basketball semifinal at the Bercy Arena on August 8.