Paris Olympics 2024, Day 16 Live Updates: PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker selected as India's flag bearers for closing ceremony

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 16 Live Updates: India's campaign ended on Saturday as Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Reetika Hooda wrapped up proceedings. Aditi and Diksha finished outside the top-ten in women's individual golf and Reetika crashed to a quarter-final defeat in her wrestling category, and later it was confirmed she would not make it to the repechage round....Read More

Meanwhile, fans were also awaiting the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat's joint-silver medal appeal. The CAS was expected to give the verdict by 9:30 PM IST, but went on to postpone the decision to August 13. The wrestler was disqualified ahead of her gold medal bout, due to being 100gm overweight than the eligible requirement.

India ended their Paris 2024 campaign with six medals. Manu Bhaker bagged two bronze medals; one in individual shooting and the other with Sarabjot in mixed team. Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale also won a shooting bronze. Neeraj Chopra clinched silver in men's javelin throw and the men's hockey team defeated Spain to claim bronze. Meanwhile, Aman Sehrawat also grabbed a bronze in wrestling. If the CAS verdict goes to Vinesh's side, then we will see India's medal tally increase to seven.

The Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will take place in the early hours of Monday, at the Stade de France, and it will be a traditional affair with around 80,000 spectators. For India, the flag bearers will be PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker.