Paris Olympics 2024, Day 16 Live Updates: PR Sreejesh, Manu Bhaker selected as India's flag bearers for closing ceremony
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 16 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh will be India's flag bearers in the closing ceremony.
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 16 Live Updates: India's campaign ended on Saturday as Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Reetika Hooda wrapped up proceedings. Aditi and Diksha finished outside the top-ten in women's individual golf and Reetika crashed to a quarter-final defeat in her wrestling category, and later it was confirmed she would not make it to the repechage round....Read More
Meanwhile, fans were also awaiting the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat's joint-silver medal appeal. The CAS was expected to give the verdict by 9:30 PM IST, but went on to postpone the decision to August 13. The wrestler was disqualified ahead of her gold medal bout, due to being 100gm overweight than the eligible requirement.
India ended their Paris 2024 campaign with six medals. Manu Bhaker bagged two bronze medals; one in individual shooting and the other with Sarabjot in mixed team. Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale also won a shooting bronze. Neeraj Chopra clinched silver in men's javelin throw and the men's hockey team defeated Spain to claim bronze. Meanwhile, Aman Sehrawat also grabbed a bronze in wrestling. If the CAS verdict goes to Vinesh's side, then we will see India's medal tally increase to seven.
The Paris Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony will take place in the early hours of Monday, at the Stade de France, and it will be a traditional affair with around 80,000 spectators. For India, the flag bearers will be PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker.
Speaking on the verdict, legendary shooter Bindra, "Well, it's an incredibly tough situation and frankly, I don't even know what to say. The rules are very clear, where you draw the line. Sport is always governed. If you don't govern sport by rules then there is no sport. But of course, I fully empathise with Vinesh. It's an incredibly difficult period of time for her, everybody's heart is broken and we are all there for her. I had the opportunity to meet her as well. I really don't know where this would head. I know the decision is postponed for a couple of days. So I think one just needs to be patient. I am not privy to what the arguments have been made, I haven't gone through what the case is put forward and I am no legal expert. So patience for a couple of days."

"Well, we are all conditioned to hope. So I am being hopeful, remaining positive. I am not a legal expert. I don't know where it is headed," he concluded.
"Well, we are all conditioned to hope. So I am being hopeful, remaining positive. I am not a legal expert. I don't know where it is headed," he concluded.
Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of the final day of Paris 2024! India's events were wrapped up yesterday! Today, there are some events and then we will have the closing ceremony in the early hours of Monday! India's flag bearers are Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh!