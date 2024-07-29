Bianca Censori cuddles stepdaughter North during movie date with Kanye West in LA

Bianca Censori was spotted on a family outing with Kanye West and stepdaughter North over the weekend. The trio was photographed arriving in a Cybertruck at a theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday. They were headed to watch the latest Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, and daughter, North West, clicked in Japan. (Twitter)

Bianca Censori goes pantless during family outing

The Australian architect maintained her signature X-rated fashion style as she ditched pants for the family outing. Censori's ensemble featured a cream-coloured shirt and nude boyshorts. She paired the look with a pair of strappy heels and a matching baseball cap. Meanwhile, Kanye kept a relatively low profile, dressed in his usual all-black hoodies and matching sweatpants.

In one of the photos obtained by Page Six, the 29-year-old can be seen exchanging a sweet moment with her 11-year-old stepdaughter, whom Kanye shares with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. In another picture, North was photographed standing close to her stepmother in the theatre lobby. For the outing, she sported a Raiders jersey and oversized denim shorts.

However, this is not the first time Censori has been spotted spending time with the Kardashians star's eldest daughter. The duo reportedly share a close bond as they were recently spotted sharing a few laughs while on a grocery run in Japan. Despite being known for sporting see-through or barely-there clothes in public, Censori tends to cover up more on outings while out and about with North.

Kim reportedly made it clear to Kanye that she does not want Censori spending time with her children in obscene clothing. “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” a source told the Daily Mail in January 2023, adding, “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”