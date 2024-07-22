Salman Khan 'caught' staring at Kim Kardashian in unseen Ambani wedding video; fans react: 'What is this behaviour...'
Salman Khan and Kim Kardashian's video with other guests as they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai is grabbing attention.
Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian attended the grand wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12. From her desi looks to her much talked about photos with 'queen' Aishwarya Rai, Kim stole the spotlight at the high profile wedding. Now, an unseen slow motion video of actor Salman Khan's reaction to seeing the US reality TV star walking with the groom's mother, Nita Ambani, at the wedding has surfaced on Reddit. Also read | 'Ambanis don't need the West': Indians react to Canadian show host saying family got Kim K to wedding for more ‘reach’
Unseen video of Salman Khan and Kim K
Many Redditors have shared hilarious reactions to the video in which Salman and Kim are surrounded by wedding guests and he is seen looking at Kim as she meets the Ambani family at the wedding. Sharing it on Reddit, a person wrote, “Salman bhai (brother) caught in 4k.”
Reactions to Salman and Kim's video
A comment on the post read, "He is just stuck there for damn good minutes!! A person also wrote, "Kim-Salman is the duo we are not ready for." Another reacted to the comment, "They can fix each other." Another Redditor said, "Only Kim can match bhoi's (Salman) freak."
Someone joked, "1 sec ko slow motion mein 4 second kar diya aur hogai komedy (You turned one second into four in slow motion and its funny)." Another wrote, "Salman bhoi what is this behavior..." A comment also read, "This is so embarrassing."
Kim's India visit
On July 11, Kim and sister Khloe arrived in Mumbai for the star-studded, multi-day wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika. They were greeted with a traditional arti ceremony to welcome them. Kim has been taking to Instagram to share a series of inside photos from the Ambani bashes she attended in Mumbai between July 12-14, which were graced by several political dignitaries and celebrities from around the world.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.