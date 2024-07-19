Kim Kardashian can't get enough of Aishwarya Rai: Check out all their photos together from Ambani wedding in Mumbai

See new pics of Kim and Aishwarya

A Redditor shared the photos and wrote, "Kim can't get enough of Ash (Aishwarya)." Kim looked at Aishwarya as the Bollywood actor posed for the camera in one of the photos. The two also posed for a group picture with other wedding guests. Aishwarya wore a colourful ethnic look, while Kim decked up in a pale pink lehenga and lots of diamond jewellery. Aaradhya was in a pink look.

Reactions to the pics

A person commented on the Reddit post, "Man nobody can beat Ash's beauty!!! My dad still remembers spotting her at the airport in early 2000's and everybody was in awe..."

Another wrote, "Kim knows her clout. No matter how obnoxious, she’s reached this far because she knows what to attach herself to (cue: Paris Hilton)." A comment also read, "Omg (Oh my God) the way Kim is looking at her (Aishwarya) is literally us looking at queen Ash." A person also said, "Aishwarya lives up to her name."

Kim's India visit for Ambani wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations in Mumbai between July 12-14 were graced by several political dignitaries and celebrities from around the world. Among them were sisters and reality TV personalities Kim and Khloe.

On July 11, Kim and Khloe arrived in Mumbai for the star-studded, multi-day nuptials of Anant and Radhika, and were greeted with a traditional arti ceremony to welcome them to India. Kim has been taking to Instagram to share a series of inside photos from the Ambani bashes she attended over the weekend in India.