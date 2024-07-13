Kanye West allegedly sent ‘inappropriate’ messages to 22-year-old model Mikaela Lafuente

A model has accused Kanye West of asking her to “hang out” in a series of “inappropriate” messages. Mikaela Lafuente, 22, claimed that the Heartless rapper reached out to her via Instagram DMs back in March. At the time, she was going through her inbox with her boyfriend, Bryce Hall. Model Mikaela Lafuente, 22, has accused Kanye West, 47, of sending her 'inappropriate' Instagram messages(Instagram)

Kanye West allegedly asked out 22-year-old model

Lafuente revealed the incident in a now-deleted social media post. Initially, she didn't believe it was West who had messaged her. “At first, I didn’t believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn’t,” she said per Daily Mail. She continued, “The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before,” adding, “Wanted to see if you wanted to hang and listen to the new album.”

The model also shared screenshots of her alleged conversation with the Praise God rapper. She explained that despite being married and almost “twice” her age, West kept insisting she spend time with him. However, Lafuente is now calling out the 47-year-old rapper, saying, “I don’t think it’s acceptable to be messaging other women when you’re married.”

West married Bianca Censori, 29, in 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Lafuente blasted the Gold Digger rapper for repeatedly making virtual advances on her, saying that “it's not okay” for married men to message other women. “It’s not acceptable, and it’s something I’d stand behind forever,” the model, who boasts 3.7 million followers on TikTok, said.

She went on to say, “I’ve grown up with all my family being with their partners forever and this is what I want for my relationship,” before adding, “Monogamy is what is accepted and cheating is unacceptable.” “I do not support it. Maybe they [him and his wife] have an agreement and Bianca knows about it and is cool with it, but we will never know this,” Lafuente concluded.