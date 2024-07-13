Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid: These Hollywood celebs rocked a saree before Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

On July 12, Reliance heir Anant Ambani and Encore Healthcare heiress Radhika Merchant officially tied the knot amid a sea of eminent faces at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Also in attendance, was reality television star and Skims mogul Kim Kardashian in tow with her sister, Khloe Kardashian. Kim donned a svelte skin-tight shimmering lehenga, fashioned as a saree. The fitted bustier with tassels lining the midriff and back made for quite the statement ensemble. Khloe too opted for a similar silhouette, albeit in ash white and gold, with heavier accents. Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid: International celebrities who have embraced the saree

Kim's look for the evening in a way, was a dead ringer for her Vogue cover story looks from March 2018 in which a keynote look featured her in a shimmering red Sabyasachi saree.

For today’s Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Kim and Khloe have already given a glimpse of their looks. Switching up the white and red for beige and pink, the Kardashian sisters look tremendously committed to deliver on the traditional ethnic aesthetic. What’s more Kim can be seen donning quite the statement nath, a definite first!

With Kim and Khloe's elaborate looks at the forefront of our minds, lets take a look at some other leading international faces who have embraced the elegance of the 9-yards in the past.

Zendaya

Zendaya graced the one-of-a-kind NMACC red carpet event back in April 2023. She turned out in a bold Rahul Mishra saree with shimmering navy blue as the base. The sheer trailing pallu and metallic blouse with gold accents, completed the sophisticated look.

Gigi Hadid

Also a NMACC moment, model Gigi Hadid entirely went the traditional route in gold and white. The custom Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla number carried shimmering chikankari work, bordered by gold on the saree. The thoroughly beaded blouse, matching her stack of broad-hefty gold bangles, was the statement piece of the whole look, very befitting given the scale of the event.

Lady Gaga

For her maiden performance in Delhi back in 2011, Lady Gaga opted for a bespoke Tarun Tahiliani number in cream hues. Her F1 after-party performance saw her don an elegantly draped saree lined with Swarovski crystals. While the saree was plain, the embellished, beaded blouse added some oomph to the look in tow with the waist drape details.

Naomi Campbell

For her 16th Met Gala appearance last year, supermodel Naomi Campbell opted for a luscious saree-style ensemble in salmon pink from Chanel’s illustrious spring/summer 2010 couture collection. While the sleek folds of the 'saree' stood minimally adorned by silver motifs, the blouse, carrying 3D embellishments in silver, did most of the heavy-lifting when it came to creating the kind of impact expected for the Met Gala red carpet. Diamond arm cuffs and a statement diamond brooch by the shoulder completed her look.

Selena Gomez

In 2014, for her visit to Nepal on account of her being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, Selena Gomez donned a straightforward and fuss-free maroon saree with a gold border.

Special mention: Anne Hathaway

Though not for a special appearance or a public event, The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway too has donned a saree in the past. 2008 film Rachel Getting Married featured a scene in which the actor sported a simplistic grey saree with a golden border.

Anne Hathaway in Rachel Getting Married

Which of these looks is your favourite?