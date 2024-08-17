Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s ‘white guy taco’ talk gets spicy reaction from netizens: ‘Racist and disgusting’

In a now-viral video shared on August 15, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz cooked up some controversy with their “white guy tacos” banter. While discussing their campaign, Walz’s confession about his unseasoned meat sparked a reaction from Harris, who seemed ready to spice things up until Walz’s bland admission left her ‘shocked’ and in splits. However, it seems this taco talk might have left a sour taste in more than just Harris’s mouth as the Internet discusses the potential ‘White House flavours.’ FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hold a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, U.S., August 7, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo(REUTERS)

Harris-Walz and the ‘white guy taco’

The Harris campaign on Thursday posted another promotional video featuring the Democratic nominee and her VP pick. In the video, the two discuss food, during which Walz mentions his Midwestern taste which includes his ‘white guy taco.’

I have white guy tacos,” Walz says. “What does that mean? Like, mayonnaise and tuna? What are you doing?” Harris responds with a playful jab at the Minnesota governor, who quips, “Pretty much-ground meat and cheese.”

Trying hard not to burst into laughter, Harris asks, “Do you put any flavour in it?” Walz replies, “Uh, no.” The Vice President clearly looked disappointed to learn that Walz’s idea of seasoning is simply adding cheese to his dish. Walz humorously explains, “I’m just not much of a spice guy.”

He adds that “black pepper is the pinnacle of spice in Minnesota” and expresses a desire to expand his culinary horizons. “They said to be careful and let her know this. That black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota.” Harris reassures him that this is definitely achievable, noting they have some cantaloupes. “You will be fine.”

Social media reacts to Harris-Walz’s promotional video

What started as a playful jab at Walz’s culinary choices has since simmered into a full-on social media stir, with netizens serving up critiques of the “racist and disgusting” remarks. While some praised the video as an “incredible piece of comms,” highlighting the “natural conversation, friendship, and authenticity,” others were clearly irked by the jabs.

“What a racist and disgusting pairing of people who actually want to lead the United States. Walz says he likes “white people” tacos and Kamala assumes he means “mayonnaise and tuna”?? On a fu**ing taco?? Kamala is married to a white guy and she feeds him mayonnaise tacos??” A fuming X user wrote.

“I don’t care who you are — this conversation between Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is so relatable. They are us,” another praised the duo’s bonding and friendship. While few seemed impressed with Walz. “Say what you want about Tim Walz but someone finally raising awareness on the problem of white guy tacos that has plagued the Midwest for generations should be a cause for celebration in America and now the healing can begin.”

‘Tim Walz is lying about liking white guy tacos.’

“Tim Walz is such a compulsive liar, and deployment dodger, that I decided to see if he lied about not seasoning his food,” Mike Cernovich wrote referencing his award-winning recipe. The seemingly harmless exchange triggered a full-blown Republican meltdown. Critics accused the VP hopeful of being untruthful about his preferences, especially since Walz won first place in the 2016 "Hotdish Off" contest for his Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish. Rest assured, this recipe actually includes some spices.