Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp forced to leave New York City nightclub for being ‘aggressively wasted’: Report
After Noah Schnapp was escorted out of the nightclub, he was reportedly ‘unable to stand’. The actor left the venue around 2 am.
Actor Noah Schnapp, best known for his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things, was reportedly kicked out from a New York City nightclub. According to Page Six, the incident took place early on Saturday morning after Noah was "aggressively wasted". (Also Read | Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp breaks silence after ‘Zionism is Sexy’ controversy amid Israel-Hamas war)
What happened with Noah at a nightclub
As per the report, 19-year-old Noah Schnapp "was living it up at hotspot The Palace". He allegedly asked patrons who paid for bottle service to take tequila shots along with him and his entourage. After they chose not to participate with him because he is underage, Noah reportedly became “angry”.
Reportedly, he became so “aggressively wasted” that the security had to escort him out at around 1.30 am ET. After that, Noah retreated to the curb. He was reportedly “clearly unable to stand”. The actor left the venue around 2 am ET.
More about the incident
Page Six reported that, as per a footage it received, a seemingly intoxicated Noah sat on a couch in the nightclub with his arm around a friend. He also helped a friend sit down as a woman danced on a couch next to them.
Noah's previous controversy
This isn't the first time that Noah has found himself in a controversy. He faced severe backlash last year after a video of him distributing stickers with controversial slogans went viral. In the video, Noah gave out stickers with phrases like 'Zionism is Sexy' and 'Hamas is ISIS'. After a section of the people were left furious, he addressed his stance on the Israel-Hamas war.
He had said, on a TikTok video, “I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.”
Noah had added, “I've had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have, and I've learned a lot.”
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.