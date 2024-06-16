Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp forced to leave New York City nightclub for being ‘aggressively wasted’: Report

What happened with Noah at a nightclub

As per the report, 19-year-old Noah Schnapp "was living it up at hotspot The Palace". He allegedly asked patrons who paid for bottle service to take tequila shots along with him and his entourage. After they chose not to participate with him because he is underage, Noah reportedly became “angry”.

Reportedly, he became so “aggressively wasted” that the security had to escort him out at around 1.30 am ET. After that, Noah retreated to the curb. He was reportedly “clearly unable to stand”. The actor left the venue around 2 am ET.

More about the incident

Page Six reported that, as per a footage it received, a seemingly intoxicated Noah sat on a couch in the nightclub with his arm around a friend. He also helped a friend sit down as a woman danced on a couch next to them.

Noah's previous controversy

This isn't the first time that Noah has found himself in a controversy. He faced severe backlash last year after a video of him distributing stickers with controversial slogans went viral. In the video, Noah gave out stickers with phrases like 'Zionism is Sexy' and 'Hamas is ISIS'. After a section of the people were left furious, he addressed his stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

He had said, on a TikTok video, “I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.”

Noah had added, “I've had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have, and I've learned a lot.”