New couple alert? Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams snapped together on a London date

Is romance on the cards for Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams? Paul Mescal in "Normal People" (left); Gracie Abrams celebrates hitting #1 on the Aria Charts in the UK and Australia after her second album release, "The Secret of Us" (right.

The Irish actor and the “us” hitmaker were spotted at BRAT Restaurant in London, according to a June 30 exclusive by TMZ.

The latest snaps of the duo show them sitting at a tiny table inside a jam-packed restaurant. Both were presumably out on a dinner date.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams snapped on a London date

TMZ reported them ordering a few small sharing plates. The brand-new photos seemingly sound the alarm for a possible couple alert. One of the pictures set catches the “All of Us Strangers” actor and the American songwriter who recently released her second album, “The Secret of Us,” engrossed in a captivating conversation. Meanwhile, another snap previews a cosy moment between the two, as Mescal is seen reaching out to the other side of the table to warmly stroke Abrams' cheek.

The pair's London date comes just days after the 24-year-old singer's new album, which also features a stellar partnership with Taylor Swift—“us.” Her affectionate connection with Swift has come a long way since she came in as a striking opening act for the “Lover” songstress' trailblazing Eras Tour in November 2022.

Earlier this month, Abrams even shared a candid behind-the-scenes glimpse at the duet's brainstorming session, commemorating the release of her and Swift's song premiere. The same social media post also sneaked a peek into Taylor Swift valiantly putting out a kitchen fire in her NYC apartment.

As for the other side of the table, Paul Mescal has also been in the headlines recently for day-outs with “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri, Natalie Portman and Angelina Jolie earlier this year following his reported late 2022 breakup with ex-fiancee Phoebe Bridgers. However, they all turned out to be instances of friendly rendezvous. On the contrary, his evening plans with Gracie seem to be of a different shade. Now we wait to hear what the real deal is from the horse's mouth.

