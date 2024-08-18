Who started the viral ‘Demure' trend? How TikTok changed beauty influencer's life

The “very demure, very mindful” TikTok trend has unimaginably transformed the life of the beauty content creator who kicked off this social media sensation earlier this month. While the word essentially means "affectedly modest, reserved, or serious, according to Merriam-Webster, its existence in the larger scheme of TikTok things has been blown out of proportion. The world has influencer Jools Lebron to thank for the social media phenomenon, which is no longer restricted to modest numbers in terms of fan-following. While many have hopped on to the "Demure" trend, its virality is being traced back beauty influencer Jools Lebron's TikTok video posted in early August.

Exploding online, the “demure” lifestyle has now also ushered in big waves into Lebron's world just as it has on the internet. Celebrities like Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lopez, Penn Badgley, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have also jumped on the explosive trend's bandwagon in recent times. The butterfly effect caused by a 38-second video post choice made in early August has not only changed the internet forever, but it will also literally move mountains in Lebron's personal world.

Jools, who identifies as a transgender woman, recently shared a candid life update in a post on Wednesday, informing her followers (or “Divas”) how “TikTok has changed my life.”

“One day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break, and now I’m flying across countries to host events, and I’m gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition," Lebron said.

Congratulations are in order for the TikToker, who can now be very demure and very mindful while also being very comfortable in her body, as she can finally fund her gender transition.

Also read | Bebe Rexha can't catch a break, says she was a ‘hate crime’ victim at Munich airport; here's what happened

How did the Demure trend go viral?

Lebron initially shared a video on August 5, which is now being traced back to as the trend's foundation. Talking about doing makeup for a professional setup, she said, “I don’t come to work with a green cut-crease.”

“I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much, I’m very mindful at work. See how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma.”

Once the video took off, she continued the trend of teaching her followers how to be “demure” in subsequent posts on her social media.

As of today, her TikTok profile @joolieannie has 1.5 followers and has amassed 97 million likes.

Goinging into detail about how she was inspired to kick-start these supposed tutorials on channelling the “demure” vibe, Jools told CBS Mornings that she tapped into this theme after initially opting for a more dramatic makeup look at a previous job.

“I was like, let's go very natural. Let's not do too much,” she said in an interview. “… I was really referencing how I had shown up at another job.”

Also read | Blake Lively's hair-care brand benefits from It Ends With Us premiere, but it was NEVER meant to | Report

While the theme is still shrouded in mystery and uncertainty as there's no strict grading scale to evaluate one's “demure” aesthetic, it's more about self-awareness.

“We're all like in this; we're unified, like nothing has to be so serious. Nothing has to be so aggressive. Like everything could just be very cute. Where, you know, we don't do too much. We only do a little bit. I'm not crazy with it. I'm very demure,” Jools added.

She also confirmed that making these videos helped her connect with “more girls like” her. “I found girls who are plus size who are trans, who are having the same experiences that come uniquely with that set of combinations.”

Jools has also tried experimenting with other content over the years. However, nothing blew up like the “demure” series.

Further delineating what being “demure” is all about, Jools claimed that it was a very subjective state of mind. “Your demure is what it means to you. It's being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world,” she said.

It's clear that her personal definition of the theme has finally led her to a point in time where she can see eye to eye with her version of the story and with more financial backing to fund her transition to wholehearted self-acceptance.