‘Very demure, very mindful, very cutesy’ tips for slaying your office aesthetic

It seems like brat summer is officially over as we enter a ‘very demure’ fall. The summer of 2024’s chaotic authenticity, which was the theme of Charli XCX’s album ‘Brat’, is being taken over by TikTok’s latest edition of brainrot, ‘the demure trend’. Chronically-online users, being ‘very mindful’, must be familiar with these phrases by now. But for the ones who have not caught up yet, it refers to satirical videos that explain how to be demure and mindful in different situations. The ‘very demure' trend started to gain momentum when TikToker Jools Lebron posted about it.

'Very demure, very mindful': How it started

It started gaining momentum last week when TikToker Jools Lebron posted a video about “how to be demure and modest and respectful at the workplace”. Since then, the influencer has amassed millions of views and followers, while other creators have jumped on the bandwagon.

According to the dictionary, demure means “reserved, modest and shy”. The videos in question are increasingly silly and ironical, including demure ways to board a plane, eat a sub, or pour wine into a glass. The words ‘demure’, ‘mindful’, and ‘considerate’ are being used interchangeably in situations where one wants to be modest and aware of the people around, while ‘cutesy’ indicates gracefulness. all ironically, of course.

In the original video, while sharing advice on workplace beauty etiquette (which definitely does not include a green cut-crease), Lebron says, “See how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job.”

Add ‘demure, cutesy’ aesthetics to your workplace beauty etiquette

Safe to say, this new trend warrants a great scope for workplace chic that is ‘mindful’ of a professional setup while also being fashionable and ‘cutesy’. As explained by Lebron, going to work with a green cut-crease (eyeshadow) and looking like a clown is a big NO. It is all about finding the appropriate balance and being “considerate of the position you are hired for”. Here are some tips that will help you slay corporate core while being ‘demure’ and ‘mindful’.

1. Looking ‘demure’ at work involves light, balanced makeup, which is neither too much nor too little. “It’s not a fashion show, but it's not a soup kitchen.” Being too over the top might come off as flashy, while doing too little means underselling yourself.

2. Dressing modestly at work exudes professionalism and respect for coworkers and the formal environment in general. It might not be appropriate to show too much skin. “You see my shirt? Only a little chi-chi (cleavage) out,” says Lebron.

3. “I lay my wig, I do a little braid, I flat-iron my hair.” Messy, unbrushed hair is neither ‘cutesy’ nor presentable. In a formal setup, your hairdo speaks a lot about your character. Having a clean and tidy hairstyle adds to your professionalism.

4. The kind of fragrance you choose also plays a role in the way people perceive your personality and also, how you are remembered. The workplace calls for something that is not too strong or pungent to be ‘mindful’ and ‘considerate’ of others around you. Something ‘demure’ and neutral, like a balanced vanilla or musky aqua, should do the trick.

5. Last but not least, being ‘demure’ is not just about being mindful of your surroundings and considerate of the people around you but also being graceful about it. “Demure is just a way of life for the girls, for the dolls like me,” says Lebron in an interview with Vulture, “Being demure is thanking the people who have come before you while you pave the path for the people who will come after you.”