Alanna Panday celebrates 29th birthday in true Barbie style featuring corset dress, pearls and bows. Pics

Alanna Panday took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday photoshoot featuring pastel pink hues, pearls, and bows. The mom-of-one turned 29 and celebrated the special occasion in true Barbie style, dressed in a corset dress. (Also Read | Alanna Panday wins pregnancy fashion in bodycon dresses that should be a part of your closet; new moms-to-be take notes) Alanna Panday celebrates her 29th birthday. (Instagram)

Alanna Panday turns 29

Alanna Panday celebrates her 29th birthday on August 16. The influencer, who recently gave birth to her baby boy, did a birthday photoshoot that shows her posing amid pastel pink decorations, beautiful floral arrangements, and a heart-shaped cake decorated with pink frosting and pink ribbons. The post garnered compliments from Alanna's fans, who called her beautiful. One netizen wrote, “Nah, I aspire to be as pretty as her when I'm 29.” another commented, “Barbie who??? Alanna, look at you [heart eyes].”

Decoding Alanna Panday's Barbie look

For the birthday photoshoot, Alanna embraced the Barbiecore aesthetic. The 29-year-old wore a strapless pink dress featuring a ruffled bust, a deep neckline, a corseted bodice with structured boning, a pleated flared skirt, a micro-mini hem length, and intricate floral thread work.

Alanna styled the ensemble with pearl jewellery, including stacked bracelets and earrings. She styled her silky, long hair in a centre-parted half-tied hairdo adorned with a pink satin bow hair clip. Lastly, she chose shimmering pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a dewy base for the glam.

About Alanna Panday

Alanna Panday, cousin to Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, is married to Ivor Mccray. The couple got married last year in March. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in July. They named their son River. Alanna often shares River's pictures and adorable videos on Instagram. She also documented her pregnancy journey. Meanwhile, Deanne Pandey and Chikki Panday are her parents, and her brother is Ahaan Panday.

On the work front, Alanna will soon make her screen debut in Prime Video India's reality show The Tribe. The series will revolve around the lives of India's top social media influencers, produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.