Alanna Panday wins pregnancy fashion in bodycon dresses that should be a part of your closet; new moms-to-be take notes

Ever since Alanna Panday, model and YouTuber, announced her pregnancy, her fans have been showered with stunning pictures from her baby shower, baby's gender reveal, and more. Each stunning photoshoot is proof of the fact that Alanna's pregnancy fashion is on point and steal-worthy. Recently, the new mom-to-be wore two bodycon dresses to attend an event and to holiday in Milan, Italy. The ensembles should definitely be a part of your closet, and if you are a mom-to-be, don't forget to take notes. Alanna Panday shows off her baby bump in stylish bodycon dresses. (Instagram)

Alanna Panday's pregnancy fashion

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram today to share pictures of Alanna Panday dressed in a white midi-length bodycon dress with the caption, "Stepping into the world of luxury." The post shows Alanna, who is Ananya Panday's cousin, dressed in a white David Koma outfit. The sleeveless ensemble features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a cut-out detail under the bust, a metal buckle on the front, a figure-hugging silhouette hugging her baby bump, and a midi hem length.

Alanna wore the dress with tinted broad sunglasses, embellished pointed pumps with kitten heels, a choker necklace, a metal bracelet watch, a dainty bracelet adorned with charms, ear studs, and rings. She completed the look with blushed dewy makeup, including feathered brows, rouge on the contours, glossy pink lip shade, and winged eyeliner. Centre-parted loose locks gave the finishing touch.

The second look features Alanna in a strapless black and white stripe printed bodycon midi dress. It features a plunging square neckline, gold metal button embellishments, and patch pockets. She styled the dress with a fleece jacket layered on her shoulders. It features full-length sleeves, an open zip closure, and a cropped hem. She chose a chain bag, quirky sunglasses, pearl bracelets, rings, statement pearl earrings, a pearl choker, and tan flat sandals for the accessories.

Lastly, Alanna went with on-fleek darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, glossy nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, and a dewy base for the glam picks. Centre-parted loose locks gave the finishing touch to her stylish ensemble.

About Alanna Panday's pregnancy

Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray, are about to become parents soon. The couple announced the news in February and even hosted a baby shower at her parent's home in Mumbai last month. Ananya Panday, her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan and Bipasha Basu attended the party.