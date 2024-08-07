Kiara Advani's Barbie look in a pink dress ticks all boxes for perfect romantic date look. It costs...

Kiara Advani recently stepped out in the city to attend an event. For the occasion, the actor wore a pink off-shoulder dress and channelled her inner Barbie. We found out the price of her ensemble. Read on to know the details. (Also Read | Kiara Advani channels Catwoman in sultry blue cut-out jumpsuit for a new photoshoot: Watch) Kiara Advani's Barbie look in a pink off-shoulder dress.(Instagram )

Kiara Advani's Barbie look in a pink dress: What does it cost?

The paparazzi took to Instagram to share snippets of Kiara Advani attending a Pond's event as the brand ambassador. The snippets show Kiara arriving at the affair in a pink ensemble, greeting the media, posing for the paparazzi, and even attending an interactive session.

Kiara wore an off-shoulder pink midi dress for the event. The ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label Rebecca Vallance. It is called the Odetta Midi dress. Adding the ensemble to your collection will cost you ₹73,008 (USD 870) approximately.

The price of Kiara Advani's dress. (rebeccavallance.com)

Decoding Kiara Advani's romantic date-ready Barbie look

Kiara's pink midi dress is a captivating design that combines elegance and sophistication. It features a floral applique taffeta embroidered on an off-the-shoulder neckline, a fitted bodice with structured corseted boning, a figure-skimming silhouette forming a flattering silhouette, a back slit, and a calf-length hem.

Kiara accessorised the ensemble with minimal additions, including embellished strappy sandals and a pink sapphire-adorned ring. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lips, subtle pink eye shadow, beaming highlighter on the contours and collarbones, and pink manicured nails. Lastly, a ponytail rounded off the look.

About Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is married to Sidharth Malhotra. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan on February 7 last year. The actor recently celebrated her 33rd birthday. On the work front, Kiara has Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. She is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2, which will also feature RRR's Jr NTR.