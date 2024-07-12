Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas bring Barbie and Ken energy in pastel ethnics to Anant Ambani's baraat: Pics

Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai today. The wedding venue is star-studded with the A-listers of Bollywood, along with the Kardashians, politicians, and tech CEOs coming in as part of the invitee list. Anant Ambani’s wedding rituals have been going on for the last one week – from Shiv Shakti Puja to Griha Shanti Puja to Haldi, Sangeet and Mameru. The Sangeet ceremony saw a performance from the international pop singer Justin Bieber. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga while Nick Jonas gave us major goals in a pastel pink sherwani. (HT Photos)

Here's what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore

Anant and Radhika are set to get married in Mumbai today. Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas walked into the venue, and we are already taking notes on how to slay in ethnic wear. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga while Nick Jonas gave us major goals in a pastel pink sherwani. Priyanka decked up in a yellow sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline, featuring intricate threadwork. She teamed it with a matching skirt and a yellow shimmery dupatta on one side. Nick Jonas’s pink sherwani came with silver embellishment work throughout, and a golden and red rose brooch on the chest.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed for pictures at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding venue.(HT photos)

Nick shared a short snippet of their look on the way to Anant and Radhika’s wedding venue. Clearly, the couple is in the mood of Barbie and Ken. “C’mon Barbie... #AnantandRadhika,” read Nick’s post featuring Nick and Priyanka dancing to the Barbie song in the car.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married today

Anant and Radhika’s love story is made for the movies. The couple were childhood friends who later fell in love. Besides their wedding rituals, the Ambani family also hosted multiple pre-wedding ceremonies, including a week of extravagant affairs and performances in Jamnagar, and a cruise ride across Europe. The Ambani clan, ahead of their son’s wedding, also organised a mass wedding ceremony in Mumbai, a few weeks ago.

