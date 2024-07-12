Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas bring Barbie and Ken energy in pastel ethnics to Anant Ambani's baraat: Pics
Priyanka looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga, while Nick Jonas complemented her in a pastel pink sherwani.
Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai today. The wedding venue is star-studded with the A-listers of Bollywood, along with the Kardashians, politicians, and tech CEOs coming in as part of the invitee list. Anant Ambani’s wedding rituals have been going on for the last one week – from Shiv Shakti Puja to Griha Shanti Puja to Haldi, Sangeet and Mameru. The Sangeet ceremony saw a performance from the international pop singer Justin Bieber.
ALSO READ: Isha Ambani's giant pink diamonds necklace should be seen to be believed
Here's what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wore
Anant and Radhika are set to get married in Mumbai today. Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas walked into the venue, and we are already taking notes on how to slay in ethnic wear. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga while Nick Jonas gave us major goals in a pastel pink sherwani. Priyanka decked up in a yellow sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline, featuring intricate threadwork. She teamed it with a matching skirt and a yellow shimmery dupatta on one side. Nick Jonas’s pink sherwani came with silver embellishment work throughout, and a golden and red rose brooch on the chest.
ALSO READ: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in style
Nick shared a short snippet of their look on the way to Anant and Radhika’s wedding venue. Clearly, the couple is in the mood of Barbie and Ken. “C’mon Barbie... #AnantandRadhika,” read Nick’s post featuring Nick and Priyanka dancing to the Barbie song in the car.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married today
Anant and Radhika’s love story is made for the movies. The couple were childhood friends who later fell in love. Besides their wedding rituals, the Ambani family also hosted multiple pre-wedding ceremonies, including a week of extravagant affairs and performances in Jamnagar, and a cruise ride across Europe. The Ambani clan, ahead of their son’s wedding, also organised a mass wedding ceremony in Mumbai, a few weeks ago.
ALSO READ: Nita Ambani, Shloka Ambani and Isha Ambani shine in stunning ethnics: Pics
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.