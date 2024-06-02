Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra enjoy Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy: What they wore

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are among the many Bollywood starlets who travelled to Italy to attend the Ambani family's luxury four-day gala, hosted in honour of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who are set to tie the knot in July. Pictures and videos of the stars celebrating with the soon-to-be-married couple in Portofino are circulating online. One video shows Kiara and Sidharth having a gala time as Andrea Bocelli serenades the crowd. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are in Italy for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. (Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Portofino for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

A video of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra from Portofino, Italy, was shared by a fan page on Instagram. The clip shows Kiara and Sidharth deep in conversation as the other attendees enjoy Andrea Bocelli's performance. While Kiara wore a black and white mini dress for the occasion, Sidharth complemented her in a sleek blazer and pants set. The page captioned the couple's video, “Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre wedding celebrations in Italy.”

Kiara's ensemble features a sleeveless silhouette, a high-rise collar, a halter neckline, a cinched waistline, ornate gold button closures adorned on the front, a black rose embroidered on the neck, a bodycon fit accentuating her frame, a flowy skirt, and a mini hem length showing off the actor's legs. Meanwhile, the white stripes on the black dress add a chic twist to the otherwise simple attire.

Kiara accessorised the mini dress with stylish additions like slip-on white sandals, a white mini leather top handle bag with a pearl shoulder strap, a gold bracelet, rings, and statement earrings. Lastly, she chose to style her silky long tresses in a sleek ponytail, and for the glam picks, she opted for minimal makeup and feathered eyebrows.

Sidharth complemented his wife in a pastel blue blazer featuring a contrasting white collar. He completed the ensemble with relaxed-fit white pants, a slicked-back hairdo, a clean shave look, and white sneakers.