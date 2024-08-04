Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday shares an adorable reel on her baby’s nap time: Tips for new parents to know

Alanna Panday is a new mother on the block, and her pictures and videos depicting her motherhood journey are as adorable as possible. Alanna, on Sunday, gave us the perfect reel to gush over. She took to her Instagram profile and shared a snippet from her baby’s nap time. The reel features Alanna, dressed in a hoodie and a pair of shorts, looking at her baby boy while he ditches his nap time to get a view of the ceiling fan instead. “Everything is interesting during nap time,” Alanna wrote in the caption. “Everything is interesting during nap time,” Alanna wrote in the caption. (Instagram/@alannapanday)

The video, in no time, was filled with likes and comments. Alanna’s mom, Deanne Panday, showered Alanna and her son with love. She wrote, “He’s a cutie…love him so much.” A few netizens resonated with her reel and said, “All of them do this. I tell u, my son loves watching the fan,” read one comment. “I have noticed many babies getting sooo attracted to the fan spinning,” commented another netizen. It seems like getting your newborn to sleep during nap time is a struggle that all new moms go through. Here are a few tips to ensure that you and your baby are rested well:

Sleep when the baby sleeps:

A newborn baby takes naps for about 2 to 4 hours, with a total of 16 to 18 hours of sleep every day. We suggest that the new parents should also try to take naps when the baby is napping. That way, parents can also get some rest and feel fresh to spend time when the baby is awake.

Skip the chores:

A house can become a mess when a baby arrives. Taking care of the baby becomes the primary focus of every parent. We suggest skipping the household chores and asking for help – the family members and friends will understand why the house is a mess.

Share nighttime duties:

Instead of taking all responsibility, share the nighttime baby duties with your partner. That way, you both can get some sleep at night when the baby is awake or is unable to take naps.

Place the crib near the bed:

Instead of having the baby’s crib in another room, we suggest placing the crib near the bed so that you can get up and tend to the baby when he/she wakes up at night. That makes it easier to return to bed and get back to sleep.

Practice good sleep hygiene:

Stick to a regular sleep schedule and start incorporating the same for the newborn’s routine. That way, it will help both of you fall asleep faster and have a deep sleep.