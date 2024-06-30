 Alanna Pandey takes maternity fashion to new heights in latest photoshoot, embraces baby bump in bold outfit. Check pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Alanna Pandey takes maternity fashion to new heights in latest photoshoot, embraces baby bump in bold outfit. Check pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Jun 30, 2024 03:15 PM IST

Alanna Pandey sets new trends for moms-to-be as she stuns in a stylish outfit in her latest photoshoot, redefining maternity fashion. Check out her glam photos.

Alanna Pandey is the queen of aesthetics, and if you don't believe us, head over to her dreamy Insta-diaries. Alanna, a popular influencer and cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, has been setting maternity fashion goals ever since she announced her pregnancy. From sheer dresses to bralette tops and bikinis, she knows how to showcase her growing baby bump in style. Her latest post is no exception, as she dazzles in a revealing netted dress, leaving her followers swooning. Scroll down to learn more about her stunning look. (Also read: Alanna Panday wins pregnancy fashion in bodycon dresses that should be a part of your closet; new moms-to-be take notes)

Alanna Pandey has taken maternity fashion to dazzling new heights in her latest photoshoot. (Instagram/@alannapanday)
Alanna Pandey has taken maternity fashion to dazzling new heights in her latest photoshoot. (Instagram/@alannapanday)

Alanna Pandey serves maternity fashion goals in bold outfit

On Sunday, Alanna treated her fans with a weekend delight as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glamorous pictures, accompanied by several pink floral emoticons in the caption. Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her fans, who couldn't stop gushing over her dreamy look. One fan wrote, "Can't wait to see the baby," while several others dropped heart and fire emojis. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Alanna's post features her in breathtaking attire. Her outfit includes a baby pink crochet bralette that elegantly showcases her baby bump, complemented by attached white netted full sleeves. Paired with a matching skirt featuring striking tie-on detailing at the sides, her bold ensemble sets a new standard in maternity fashion, proving it can be both daring and stylish. For accessories, she styled her look with a pair of pearl stud earrings and a bouquet of flowers, adding a touch of floral freshness to her appearance.

Her glamorous makeup look features pink shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. With her luscious long tresses parted in the middle and left open, she completes her stunning look perfectly.

About Alanna Panday's pregnancy

Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray, are eagerly awaiting parenthood. They shared their pregnancy news in February and recently celebrated with a baby shower at her family's residence in Mumbai. The event was attended by Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, and Bipasha Basu.

