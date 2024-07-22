Alanna Pandey, Ivor McCray share emotional vlog documenting the birth of their son, reveal his beautiful name

Social media influencer and Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday and husband Ivor recently became parents to a baby boy. They shared this joyous news through an Instagram post and also shared a vlog documenting the birth. In the video, the soon-to-be parents are seen diligently prepping for their baby to arrive, reading baby books, and watching documentaries. It showcases the couples’ excitement and changing emotions through little snippets of their journey. The vlog also shows the baby's full name. (Also read: Alanna Panday shares first video of her newborn son: ‘Waited so long to meet you’) Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are now parents to baby River.

Prepping for the baby

The vlog includes a clip from their gender-reveal picnic that discloses the baby’s sex through a cake that is blue on the inside. The viewers hear Ivor’s voiceover saying, “It's crazy that we used to be babies and now we’re having one”, followed by a montage of pictures and videos of the couple as kids. They document different stages of the pregnancy with a clip of Alanna showing off her bump’s progress each month.

A happy arrival

The baby arrived two weeks early, which meant that the newbie parents were not entirely prepared. Alanna started experiencing contractions late at night and was taken to the hospital. The video shows their hospital set-up, including the view outside the window and the baby’s crib, which was still empty at that point. Ivor is seen rushing off to the parking lot to get a cooler from their car and reveals that the couple plan on keeping the placenta. In another video, they explain that the placenta was supposed to be turned into capsules that help with post-partum complications.

The baby’s name, Edward Ivor “River” McCray VI, appears on screen, accompanied by an audio of the moments leading up to the birth, as well as the baby’s first cry. The vlog concludes with the overjoyed couple taking their newborn home for the first time. Congratulations to the new parents!