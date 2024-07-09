Alanna Panday shares first video of her newborn son: ‘Waited so long to meet you’

Aww moment

Taking to her Instagram reels, Alanna shared a cute video of her baby boy. The video starts with a close-up of a baby cot with baby clothes and an ultrasound picture on it. Alanna is standing in front of the cot, with only her baby bump visible. Then, the video cuts to a shot of the baby sleeping soundly in the cot.

“Waited so long to meet you (white heart emoji),” she wrote as caption to the reel.

Her Insta fam loved the video, and took to comment section to express their love. “Sooo cute finally… lots of love from north east Nagaland,” wrote one, with one sharing, “I CAN'T OMG HE IS SO SMALL”.

“The most perfect little munchkin,” posted one, while another shared, “Love him my little pudding”. One user exclaimed, “This is the sweetest thing we've seen on the internet all day”.

Baby’s arrival note

Social media influencer and actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gave birth to a baby boy. She and her husband Ivor McCray took to their Instagram handles to announce they've become parents and also revealed the baby's face. The new mother and father twinned in blue as he wore a powder blue T-shirt and denims, and she flaunted a short skirt in a glossier hue. Even the newborn baby was dressed in blue. The couple captioned the joint post, “Our little angel is here.”

Who is Alanna Panday

Alanna Panday is a social media influencer with 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Her maternity photo shoots, including her blue baby shower, grabbed a lot of eyeballs. She'll soon make her screen debut in Prime Video India's reality show The Tribe, which will revolve around the lives of India's top social media influencers. It will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.