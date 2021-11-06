Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday engaged: Boyfriend Ivor McCray proposes in Maldives, mom Deanne Panday reacts

Ananya Panday's cousin, social media influencer Alanna Panday is engaged. She took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she said yes to her boyfriend Ivor McCray's proposal. They have been dating for two years.

The couple was holidaying in the Maldives when Ivor McCray popped the question. In the pictures, Ivor McCray and Alanna stood in between a heart-shaped arrangement on the beach as he proposed to her. The words ‘Marry Me’ were written in the sand.

Ivor went down on one knee and proposed to her. After she said yes, both of them shared a kiss while a photographer captured the moment. Sharing pictures from the special moment, Alanna wrote, “Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!”

Ivor, too, shared a picture of the couple, giving a closer look at her engagement ring, and said, “Two years ago on this exact day was our very first date. I knew it would be easier to hide my intentions on this day. You were expecting a quiet dinner but I convinced you we had an anniversary photoshoot and just stumbled upon this glowing heart in the sand. As we approached the set up, my heart was beating like a drum. My palms completely sweaty. Knowing that any moment you could catch on. When we walked out to the middle of the heart, we hugged and it finally hit you. You asked, ‘Did you do this?’ The sound of your cry made me completely break. I was so present in the moment that it didn’t even feel real. I know it’s cliche to say time stopped but it truly did. Love is everything and I love you Alanna.”

Alanna's mother Deanne Panday, who is Chunky Panday's sister-in-law, also shared videos and photos of the proposal on Instagram and gave the couple her blessings. “And then a wonderful thing happened… Heartiest congratulations my lovely daughter on your engagement day. I wish you all the love and luck in this world and may you have a prosperous life with your fiancé @ivor always,” she said.

The couple received love from their friends as well. Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah commented on one of the posts, “Omgggg!!!! way too happy for you guys.” Ananya's mother, Bhavana Panday dropped heart emojis to show her love. Bipasha Basu, addressing Deanne, wrote, “Yayyyyy congratulations to you and @alokechikkipanday. They look soooo sweet together God bless.”

Also read: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna reveals her family’s reaction to her moving in with boyfriend Ivor

Earlier this year, Alanna revealed that she was in a live-in relationship with Ivor. Speaking about her family's reaction to the living arrangement, she said in her YouTube vlog that her mother was ‘absolutely ecstatic’.