Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna reveals her family’s reaction to her moving in with boyfriend Ivor

Model Alanna Panday, the cousin of actor Ananya Panday and daughter of health coach Deanne Panday, is currently in a live-in relationship with Ivor McCray V. In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Alanna talked about how her family reacted to her decision to move in with Ivor.

“They were so happy. I remember telling my mom first that we are getting a house and she was absolutely ecstatic. Besides me moving in with him, this was also my first house that I got on my own, I was paying my own rent, and it was just a big step in my life, besides moving in with my boyfriend. Just having my own place,” she said.

On being asked if she had to convince her parents about her live-in relationship, Alanna said, “I already answered this. Parents are super open-minded about everything. Not just about living with Ivor, I think my parents are super open-minded in general. So, there was no convincing. I just called them one day and said, ‘Hey guys, this is the guy. I love him. We are staying together.’”

Alanna and Ivor have been living together in Los Angeles since June last year. “Eight months in the house but unofficially, we have been living together since January, so over a year,” she said.

Alanna also revealed that she has met Ivor’s entire family. “He actually has a huge family. We had to travel to several different places because half of them live in Washington, half live in Arizona,” she said, adding, “I met his parents multiple times, his sister, the full family. We did an entire trip with them, so I have spent a lot of quality time with his parents.”

Currently, Ivor is in Mumbai with Alanna. Her mother Deanne posted pictures from their Holi celebrations together earlier on Tuesday.

