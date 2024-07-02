Alanna Panday looks like a fairy in her new maternity photoshoot, and the dress costs…

Alanna Panday looks ethereal in her new maternity photoshoot, expecting her first child with her husband, Ivor McCray. Her baby bump is beautifully highlighted in a pink co-ord set. The photoshoot embraces peak floral-core vibes, and Alanna, cousin of actor Ananya Panday, is revamping maternity fashion with a delicate pink gossamer dress. Alanna Panday's sequin-studded dress is all about glamming up the motherhood fashion.

Completing the look with a flower bouquet, she looks divine, channelling a stunning feminine energy. The soft lighting and pink backdrop add to the enchanting atmosphere, exuding next level fairycore charm. Alanna's thoughtful pose captures the joy and anticipation of motherhood. Her entire Instagram feed is aesthetic, brimming with beautiful maternity shoots, that could enthral Pinterest enthusiasts.

The Butterfly dress

Alanna is wearing Work From Beach Be Like's Butterfly set. She looks ethereal in a pink crochet bralette with gauzy netted sleeves and a long maxi skirt that leaves her midriff exposed, perfectly highlighting her baby bump. Sequins embellish the sheer dress. Her pregnancy glow is breathtaking, and she keeps the makeup subtle with a dewy look, coupled with straightened hair and simple studs for her ears. Her minimal accessories accentuate her baby bump in the beautiful dress.

It costs…

The dress is listed at $400 and has different colour variants; it is currently sold out now.

Work from Beach Be Like’s Butterfly set, featuring a maxi skirt and bralette with sleeves, costs $400, which is approximately ₹33,405. All the dresses from this brand embrace a touch of whimsical fantasy, showcasing a magical fairytale theme in all their intricate fits. The delicate designs and intricate details make each piece a work of art, perfect for those who want to add a bit of enchantment to their wardrobe. All the dresses are dreamy- with their signature sequins and crocheted bralettes and skirts.

Alanna Pandey is embracing fairycore in her maternity shoot, tapping into her divine femininity as she looks forward to welcoming her first child.

