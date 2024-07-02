 Alanna Panday looks like a fairy in her new maternity photoshoot, and the dress costs… | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alanna Panday looks like a fairy in her new maternity photoshoot, and the dress costs…

ByAdrija Dey
Jul 02, 2024 12:14 PM IST

Alanna Panday is embracing motherhood, flaunting her baby bump in an open midriff, butterfly-inspired dress.

Alanna Panday looks ethereal in her new maternity photoshoot, expecting her first child with her husband, Ivor McCray. Her baby bump is beautifully highlighted in a pink co-ord set. The photoshoot embraces peak floral-core vibes, and Alanna, cousin of actor Ananya Panday, is revamping maternity fashion with a delicate pink gossamer dress. 

Alanna Panday's sequin-studded dress is all about glamming up the motherhood fashion.
Alanna Panday's sequin-studded dress is all about glamming up the motherhood fashion.

Completing the look with a flower bouquet, she looks divine, channelling a stunning feminine energy. The soft lighting and pink backdrop add to the enchanting atmosphere, exuding next level fairycore charm. Alanna's thoughtful pose captures the joy and anticipation of motherhood. Her entire Instagram feed is aesthetic, brimming with beautiful maternity shoots, that could enthral Pinterest enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: Mental health roller coaster during pregnancy: Recognising and managing common issues

 

The Butterfly dress

Alanna is wearing Work From Beach Be Like's Butterfly set. She looks ethereal in a pink crochet bralette with gauzy netted sleeves and a long maxi skirt that leaves her midriff exposed, perfectly highlighting her baby bump. Sequins embellish the sheer dress. Her pregnancy glow is breathtaking, and she keeps the makeup subtle with a dewy look, coupled with straightened hair and simple studs for her ears. Her minimal accessories accentuate her baby bump in the beautiful dress.

ALSO READ: ‘Mothering so hard’: Mum-to-be Deepika Padukone receives love as a maa in Kalki 2898 AD after Jawan and Brahmāstra

It costs…

The dress is listed at $400 and has different colour variants; it is currently sold out now.
The dress is listed at $400 and has different colour variants; it is currently sold out now.

Work from Beach Be Like’s Butterfly set, featuring a maxi skirt and bralette with sleeves, costs $400, which is approximately 33,405. All the dresses from this brand embrace a touch of whimsical fantasy, showcasing a magical fairytale theme in all their intricate fits. The delicate designs and intricate details make each piece a work of art, perfect for those who want to add a bit of enchantment to their wardrobe. All the dresses are dreamy- with their signature sequins and crocheted bralettes and skirts.

Alanna Pandey is embracing fairycore in her maternity shoot, tapping into her divine femininity as she looks forward to welcoming her first child.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday dazzles in crystallised mini dress to Swarovski's Milan exhibition, fans call it her Revenge Dressing era

 

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alanna Panday looks like a fairy in her new maternity photoshoot, and the dress costs…
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On