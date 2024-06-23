Yoga is a holistic practice that offers a multitude of benefits for women throughout different stages of their lives. From the transformative years of puberty to the challenges of motherhood and the transitions of menopause, experts claim that Yoga can provide a valuable tool for physical, mental and emotional well-being. Transformative power of Yoga: Benefits for women through puberty, motherhood and menopause (Image by yanalya on Freepik)

Puberty

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “During puberty, yoga can be an invaluable companion for young girls navigating the physical and emotional changes that come with this transformative period. The practice of asanas (yoga postures) can help alleviate menstrual cramps and discomfort, while also promoting flexibility, strength, and body awareness. Additionally, the mindfulness and breath control techniques inherent in yoga can help manage stress, anxiety and mood swings often associated with hormonal fluctuations.”

Child birth

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, as women enter the child-bearing years, Yoga can be a supportive ally throughout pregnancy and postpartum recovery. He explained, “Prenatal yoga classes offer gentle postures and breathing exercises that can alleviate common discomforts like back pain, swelling, and fatigue. During labor, the breath control techniques learned in yoga can be instrumental in managing contractions and reducing anxiety. In the postpartum period, yoga can aid in rebuilding core strength, improving posture, and promoting relaxation – all essential for the demands of motherhood.”

Menopause

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar revealed, “During the menopausal transition, Yoga can provide significant relief from the physical and emotional symptoms associated with this phase. The practice of restorative poses and gentle stretches can help alleviate hot flashes, night sweats, and muscle aches. Additionally, the mindfulness practices in yoga can help manage mood swings, anxiety and sleep disturbances often experienced during menopause.”

Beyond the physical benefits, Yoga promotes a sense of self-awareness and self-acceptance, which can be particularly valuable for women as they navigate the various stages of life. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, “The practice encourages a non-judgmental approach to the body, fostering a deeper appreciation for its capabilities and changes throughout different phases. Moreover, the community aspect of yoga can provide a supportive environment for women to connect with others who may be experiencing similar life transitions. The shared experience of practicing together can create a sense of belonging and camaraderie, which can be therapeutic in itself.”

He concluded, “In essence, Yoga is a versatile and adaptable practice that can offer a wealth of benefits for women at every stage of life. Whether it's navigating the physical and emotional changes of puberty, supporting the journey of motherhood, or providing solace during the menopausal transition, yoga offers a holistic approach to well-being that can be tailored to individual needs and circumstances.”