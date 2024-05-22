Jacqueline Fernandez decks up in sheer dress in stunning second look from Cannes 2024; changes her spelling on Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez captivated admirers as she recently walked the red carpet in a shimmery gown at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024. On Wednesday, the actor dropped fresh photos of her second Cannes 2024 look – a sheer white dress with floral embroidery, paired with a diamond necklace and high bun. Also read | Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez casts a golden spell in her first outing Jacqueline Fernandez shared photos of her second Cannes 2024 look on Instagram.

Jacqueline Fernandez's new look from Cannes 2024

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote in her caption, "Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes!" She posed solo in her latest sun-kissed photos clicked at the picturesque French Riviera.

The actor has seemingly tweaked the spelling of her name on Instagram by adding an extra 'e' and going from Jacqueline to Jacqueliene.

Jacqueline Fernandez's first Cannes look

On Monday, Jacqueline was elegance personified on the red carpet in a golden gown designed by Mikael D Couture. Since then, she has shared a bunch of photos and videos from her red carpet outing at the premiere of The Substance. She wrote in the caption of one of her latest Instagram posts that she was 'nervous' walking the carpet.

The actor wrote, “Cannes Film Festival, where dreams meet reality! Thank you, @bmwindia_official, for making me a part of this historic and visually stunning spectacle where we celebrate film, fashion, and fabulous moments! Thank you @fetch_india @shaanmu @namitaalexander @sashajairam @mikaeldofficial @hassanzadeh_jewelry, my amazing team! Ps I was nervous...”

‘Super excited for Cannes 2024’

Before leaving for the film festival, Jacqueline shared her excitement over walking the red carpet, and told news agency ANI, "I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW, and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked."

Apart from Jacqueline, this year, actors Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala joined Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai at the film festival. Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to walk the red carpet soon. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on May 25.