Jacqueline Fernandez glitters in gold sequin gown as she makes her first appearance on Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Jacqueline Fernandez joined the list of Bollywood divas, including Aishwarya Rai and Kiara Advani, who are attending the Cannes Film Festival this year. Jacqueline walked the red carpet last night at the much-anticipated event of the year in association with the automotive brand BMW. The actor chose a dazzling golden floor-length custom-made gown for her first appearance on the red carpet. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's best looks at Cannes Film Festival that prove her disappointing gowns this time were an opportunity lost) Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez glitters in gold sequin gown for her first appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. (Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez makes her first appearance at Cannes

Jacqueline Fernandez attended the ongoing Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet last night wearing a dazzling rose gold dress. The 38-year-old actor's metallic gown was custom-made by Mikael D Couture. Her appearance was much anticipated at the 77th edition of the festival, and Jacqueline did not disappoint with her sartorial choice. She styled the ensemble with jewels from the label Hassanzade Jewellery.

Coming to the design details of the ensemble, Jacqueline's structured gown features a strapless silhouette showing off her decolletage, a plunging neckline and back, a zip closure, rose gold sequin and bead embellished all over, a short train on the back, and a figure-hugging fitting accentuating her enviable frame. She accessorised the look with stilettos and diamond jewels, including statement rings, a dainty bracelet, and drop earrings.

Meanwhile, for the glam picks, Jacqueline went for feathered brows, shimmering gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, mauve pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter on the contours. Lastly, she let her long locks loose in a side parting and styled them in soft waves that added some volume.

Before her Cannes visit, Jacqueline had shared her feelings about attending the festival this year with ANI. She said, "I'm super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW, and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian Diaspora at a global level, and it's an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked."