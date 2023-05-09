Jacqueline Fernandez in long shirt and quirky micro mini skirt enjoys outing with Orhan Awatramani. See pics, video

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out in Mumbai last night. Jacqueline attended music producer Anshul Garg's birthday bash and was seen entering the party with Janhvi Kapoor's best friend, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry. The paparazzi clicked Orry and Jacqueline outside the restaurant in the bay and posted the videos and pictures on social media. The snippets show them entering the eatery joint together as Orry holds Jacqueline's hands. The star chose a stylish ensemble for the occasion. Keep scrolling to check it out. Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys an outing with Orhan Awatramani. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez's stylish outfit for an outing in Mumbai

On Monday night, Jacqueline Fernandez and Orry attended a birthday bash. The paparazzi posted videos of the two arriving at the party together and posing for the cameras. While Orry wore a black printed hoodie from Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand D'Yavol X, baggy cargo pants, and chunky black shoes, Jacqueline complemented him in an asymmetric blue shirt and a quirky micro mini skirt. Jacqueline's outfit is the perfect summer pick for stylish girls who love experimenting with different silhouettes. Read our download on the star's look below.

Jacqueline's outfit is from the label Miu Miu. The cobalt blue shirt features a collared neckline, front button closures, a loose silhouette, full-length sleeves, droopy shoulders, an asymmetric low-high hem, and a mini length.

Jacqueline paired the shirt with a black micro mini skirt from Miu Miu's Spring-Summer 2023 show. It features large zipper pockets - an expression of practicality, a micro mini hem length, and a high-rise waistband. She wore it like a belt around the shirt to highlight her svelte frame.

For accessories, Jacqueline chose black high-heel pumps, a matching black shoulder chain bag, and dainty ear studs. Lastly, a messy bun, fuchsia pink lips, matching eye shadow, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks.