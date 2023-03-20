Jacqueline Fernandez begins week with full-body stretches and no-makeup messy hair selfies. Watch

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's had a productive beginning to the week. Jacqueline took to Instagram on Monday to share her workout routine with fans. The star did two full-body stretching exercises at home. She also posted a few no-makeup and messy hair selfies in the same post. Fans loved the snippets that gave a glimpse into her early morning routine. They took to the post's comments section and showered Jacqueline with compliments. Keep scrolling to check out the exercises Jacqueline did and her fuss-free morning selfies. Jacqueline Fernandez does full-body stretches and posts no-makeup messy hair selfies. (Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez's Monday morning workout

On Monday, Jacqueline Fernandez shared three no-makeup selfies and two pictures of herself nailing difficult yoga asanas on Instagram. The selfies show Jacqueline wearing an orange sports bra with open messy locks, no makeup on her face, and wearing dainty ear studs. As for the workout, Jacqueline did the Wall Supported Handstand and the Two-Legged Inverted Staff Pose (Dwi Pada Viparita Dandasana) with the Yoga Wheel. Dressed in a white sports bra and printed yoga tights, Jacqueline nailed the asanas. Check out the post below for Monday's workout motivation.

After Jacqueline shared the pictures, fans loved the post and flooded the comments section with praise. One netizen wrote, "Incredible." Another commented, "You are amazing [muscle flexing emoji]." A fan remarked, "You are fantastic! Woah." A few others dropped the fire and heart emoticons.

Wall Supported Handstand and Two-Legged Inverted Staff Pose Benefits:

Meanwhile, a Handstand helps engage multiple muscle groups throughout your entire body, including the triceps, trapezius muscles, hamstrings, and deltoids. They improve blood circulation and relieve the everyday pressure put on our feet and legs. Handstands against a wall are great for beginners.

The Two-Legged Inverted Staff Pose opens your chest, shoulders, and hips, strengthens and tones your upper and lower body boosts your energy, helps relieve stress and anxiety, and improves lung capacity and digestion.