Jacqueline Fernandez's pearl-grey lehenga and stylish blouse is for the modern bride to rock at winter wedding: All pics

Winters are here, and so is the wedding season. If you are a bride-to-be and still looking for a head-turning look to wear during multiple ceremonies, we have some inspiration straight from Jacqueline Fernandez's closet. The star dropped pictures of herself from Cirkus promotions on social media. The post shows her dressed in a pearl-grey lehenga and a stylish blouse set - a perfect choice for the modern bride to rock at a winter wedding. Additionally, it could be a head-turning piece in your trousseau if you want to ditch the traditional red for the wedding day. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor decks up in mom Sunita Kapoor's jewellery, opulent couture ensemble to attend wedding. Anand Ahuja reacts)

Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in a pearl-grey lehenga set

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez and the star cast of her upcoming film Cirkus, including Ranveer Singh, promoted the movie on a TV show. On Wednesday, Jacqueline shared the pictures on her Instagram page. The post shows the actor dressed in a beauteous pearl-grey lehenga set. Jacqueline's wardrobe is full of classic traditional silhouettes, perfect for a bride-to-be, bridesmaid or wedding guest to take inspiration from. And this ensemble seems to be another addition to the same list. Keep reading to find details about this new look.

The pearl-grey blouse from Jacqueline's lehenga set comes with a plunging Sweetheart neckline adorned with a see-through panel, full-length sleeves, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and a fitted bust. The sequinned embellishments and floral applique work took its look up a notch.

Jacqueline teamed the blouse with a flowy lehenga featuring a tulle overlay, floor-grazing hem length, embellished belt on the high-rise waist, and a figure-skimming A-line silhouette. Lastly, a chiffon dupatta decorated with broad floral applique cut-outs and sequin embroidery completed Jacqueline's ensemble.

Jacqueline looks gorgeous in a pearl-grey lehenga for Cirkus promotions. (Instagram)

Jacqueline accessorised the ensemble with silver hoop earrings, matching sleek rings, a bracelet, and high heels. In the end, Jacqueline chose side-parted open tresses, black winged eyeliner, shimmering pink eye shadow, glossy nude mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, a dainty bindi, beaming highlighter, darkened brows, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

What do you think of Jacqueline's outfit?