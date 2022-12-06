Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Bhumi Pednekar's sultry deep-neck lavender gown will electrify your bestie's wedding reception party: Check out pics

Bhumi Pednekar's sultry deep-neck lavender gown will electrify your bestie's wedding reception party: Check out pics

Published on Dec 06, 2022

Bhumi Pednekar dressed in a sultry lavender deep-neck gown for a new photoshoot and shared the pictures on Instagram. The ensemble will electrify your bestie's wedding reception party, so don't forget to take notes. See the photos inside.

Bhumi Pednekar makes heads turn in a sultry deep-neck lavender gown. (Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar makes heads turn in a sultry deep-neck lavender gown. (Instagram)
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

One of the major events among all the wedding festivities is a wedding reception party, which takes place in the end. Receptions are generally black-tie events. One can skip the traditional silhouettes for this particular night. And if you are looking for glamorous and elegant attire to wear to your best friend's wedding reception, we have an outfit inspiration for you straight from Bhumi Pednekar's wardrobe. The actor dropped pictures of herself dressed in an embellished deep-neck lavender gown and served us the hottest look for a cocktail reception night during the wedding season. (Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar is 'obsessed' with her glam goddess avatar in a one-shoulder bodycon dress and we love it)

Bhumi Pednekar's sultry dep-neck lavender gown

On Tuesday, Bhumi Pednekar shared new pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Been a little extra lately, and I love it". The post shows Bhumi dressed in a sultry lavender gown from the shelves of the clothing label Dolly J Studio. Celebrity stylist Pranita Abhi styled Bhumi in the ensemble, and the Govinda Naam Mera actor did the makeup herself. Bhumi's look is a head-turning choice for a wedding reception party. If you are a bride-to-be or a bridesmaid for your bestie's wedding, it should definitely be in your bookmarks. Check out how Bhumi styled the gown and her photos in it below.

Regarding the design, Bhumi Pednekar's gown comes in a lavender hue decked with intricate silver, pink, purple and golden-coloured sequins, shimmering diamantes, and beaded work. The ensemble also features halter straps, a low-cut back, a plunging V neckline accentuating her décolletage, a cut-out on the torso, sheer panels, a thigh-high slit on the front, feather adornments on the hem, sheer overlay, and a floor-sweeping train.

Bhumi wore the ensemble with dainty ear studs, shimmering gemstone-adorned bracelets, statement rings, and silver strappy high-heel pumps.

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a lavender deep-neck gown. (Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a lavender deep-neck gown. (Instagram)

In the end, Bhumi chose coral pink lip shade, matching eye shadow, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, beaming highlighter, winged eyeliner, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam picks. Centre-parted wavy long tresses gave the finishing touch to her makeup.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is awaiting the release of Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. It will release on Disney + Hotstar on December 16.

