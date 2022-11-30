Bhumi Pednekar serves a wedding must-have for bridesmaids in jaw-dropping bralette blouse and statement saree: All pics

Wedding season means surfing through your favourite Bollywood star's latest stylish appearances to seek some sartorial inspiration. And this time, we have fashion tips for you straight from Bhumi Pednekar's wardrobe. Bhumi is known for embracing traditional silhouettes by giving them a modern update - the star loves donning statement sarees and designer lehengas. Recently, Bhumi attended her best friend's wedding and posted pictures of her look on Instagram. The photoshoot shows her dressed in a tie-dye printed statement saree paired with a jaw-dropping bralette blouse and oxidised jewels. It is a wedding season must-have for all bridesmaids. (Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar is a total bombshell in backless scarf top, bodycon skirt and cape jacket. Check out pics)

Bhumi Pednekar's jaw-dropping traditional avatar for a new photoshoot

On Wednesday, Bhumi Pednekar shared several pictures of herself on Instagram with the caption, "For my best friend's wedding [evil eye emoji]." The post features Bhumi's images from a photoshoot, showcasing her sultry traditional avatar for her best friend's wedding. The actor chose a tie-dye printed statement saree, a printed bralette, and stylish jewellery for the ceremony. Bhumi's outfit should be on your mood board if you are a bridesmaid-to-be. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Qbik, styled by Manisha Melwani. See Bhumi's photos below.

Regarding the design, Bhumi Pednekar's sleeveless bralette blouse comes decked in Kalamkari embroidery in mustard, black, white and brown hues. It features broad straps, a plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage, and an underwire detail to support the bust and give an edgy twist to the blouse.

Bhumi wore a statement Benarasi saree in a contrasting blue shade with the bralette blouse. The six yards features a blue and white tie-dye pattern, silver embroidery, a pre-draped open palla flaunting Bhumi's toned midriff, attached matching pants, and front pleats.

Bhumi Pednekar wears a bralette blouse and tie-dye print statement saree for wedding of her best friend. (Instagram)

Bhumi accessorised the stylish ensemble with statement-making oxidised silver and bronze jewellery, including a gemstone and pearl-adorned choker necklace, matching dangling earrings, chunky ornate stacked bracelets, bangles, and quirky rings. Lastly, an open lightly-tousled mane gave the finishing touch.

In the end, for the glam picks, Bhumi chose glossy berry-toned lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, shimmering eye shadow, highlighter to accentuate features, and glowing skin.