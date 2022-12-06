Sonam Kapoor decks up in mom Sunita Kapoor's jewellery, opulent couture ensemble to attend wedding. Anand Ahuja reacts

Actor Sonam Kapoor attended the wedding festivities of her close friends recently and shared the pictures with fans on Instagram. After serving vibrant red-carpet looks at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Sonam arrived home to deck up in traditional silhouettes that screamed opulent elegance and glamour. Sonam wore an off-white couture outfit for attending the wedding function and teamed it with her mother's jewellery that stole the show. If you are a bride-to-be, don't forget to steal styling tips from Sonam. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's yellow anarkali for wedding celebrations serves a bridal Haldi look, Anushka Sharma calls her 'Beautiful')

Sonam Kapoor wears mom Sunita Kapoor's jewellery with traditional attire

On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of her off-white couture ensemble on Instagram. "Dress code opulent! The only way to do it is in a couture outfit by @anamikakhanna.in," Sonam captioned the post. Celebrity stylists Manisha Melwani and Sanya Kapoor styled Sonam's traditional avatar featuring a one-shoulder kurta, palazzo pants and a long cape jacket. It is from Anamika Khanna's India Couture Week 2021 collection. She wore it with ornate gold jewels from her mother, Sunita Kapoor's closet. Check out the photos and bookmark Sonam's outfit for the future.

Sonam's pictures garnered much love from her followers. Anand Ahuja dropped a Princess emoji to praise her beauteous look. Sanjay Kapoor posted heart and heart-eye emojis. A fan commented, “Beautiful And Stunning.”

Regarding design elements, Sonam's one-shoulder off-white kurta features floral gold thread embroidery, sequin work, and heavy gota patti adornments on the asymmetrical border. She wore it with palazzo pants that come decked in golden applique work, zari overlay and taar embroidery.

Sonam Kapoor decks up in mom Sunita Kapoor's jewellery. (Instagram)

Sonam completed her outfit with a shawl-style cape jacket featuring similar handwork on the borders and an open front. From her mother's closet, Sonam picked gold jhumkis, a statement maang tika and matching bracelets to accessorise the ensemble.

In the end, Sonam chose golden smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, nude brown lip shade, rouged cheeks, darkened brows, sharp contouring and glowing base for the glam picks. A centre-parted braided hairdo gave the finishing touch to Sonam's makeup.