Sonam Kapoor's yellow anarkali for wedding celebrations serves a bridal Haldi look, Anushka Sharma calls her 'Beautiful'

Wedding season has begun in full swing, and even your favourite stars are gearing up to ring in the festivities dressed in their best traditional clothes. Actor Sonam Kapoor is one of those celebrities. Sonam attended a wedding function in Mumbai last night and dropped pictures of her ethereal look for the occasion on Instagram. She posted several photos of herself dressed in a yellow anarkali and got compliments from Anushka Sharma, her dad Anil Kapoor, her mom Sunita Kapoor, and a few other netizens. (Also Read | 'OG Fashion Queen' Sonam Kapoor shows a new way to wear skirts for winters at event with Anand Ahuja: See pics, videos)

Anushka Sharma compliments Sonam Kapoor's look in a yellow anarkali suit

On Thursday, Sonam Kapoor dropped several pictures of herself from a photoshoot with the caption, "[sun emjoi] day 1 of #VSNEAKEDIT." Sonam posed in the photoshoot dressed in a gorgeous sunshine yellow anarkali suit set from the shelves of designer Gaurang Shah's eponymous label. She wore the ensemble for attending a wedding. Her pictures received praise from netizens, including Anushka Sharma, who wrote, "Beautiful." Anil Kapoor commented, "Classic." Sunita Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart and heart-eye emojis. Check out Sonam's photos to see her traditional avatar.

Sonam Kapoor serves a bridal Haldi look

Sonam's yellow anarkali is a perfect pick for brides-to-be to don on Haldi day. Its simple elegance will surely help you turn heads. Sonam accessorised the ensemble with stunning pearl and emerald Kundan-adorned gold jewellery, including dangling earrings and statement rings, a dainty green bindi, and a gold mini clutch.

Regarding the design details, Sonam's anarkali features a long kurti with full-length sleeves, a boat neckline, a detailed ghera, gota-patti embroidery, gold foil work, intricate embroidery, and minimalistic embellishments. She completed it with matching pants and a zari heavily-embroidered dupatta draped on the shoulders.

Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in a yellow anarkali suit. (Instagram)

In the end, Sonam chose a centre-parted sleek bun adorned with gajra, sleek black winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glossy mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, light hint of highlighter, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

What do you think of Sonam's wedding guest look in the anarkali?