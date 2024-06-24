Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan joins Freaky Friday 2; Lindsay Lohan-Jamie Lee Curtis' OG duo, cast confirmed

Freaky Friday 2 is officially a go on a Monday, and the Colemans are back on set! Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (left) and Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan (right), back on set for Freaky Friday 2.

Swirling rumours of the heartfelt feel-good Disney flick, starring the OG mother-daughter duo of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, have finally manifested into reality. The beloved partnership that shaped the 2003 fan-favourite comedy was spotted on set again as Disney dropped the curtain on the first behind-the-scenes look at the film's production.

According to Variety, Lohan and Curtis, who will return as Anna and Tess Coleman, are not the only original returning cast members of the official sequel, which will play in theatres in 2025.

Who is returning for Freaky Friday 2?

Alongside the beloved leading duo, other returning cast members include Mark Hammon (as Ryan), Chad Michael Murray (as Jake), Haley Hudson (as Peg), Christina Vidal Mitchell (as Maggie), Lucille Soong (as Pei-Pei's mom), Rosalind Chao (as Pei-Pei) and Stephen Tobolowsky (as Mr Bates).

Joining the OG stars of the 2003 flick that raked in $160 million in theatres worldwide, Netflix hit series Never Have I Ever's titular star, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, has been introduced as one of the additions to the stellar lineup. Additionally, Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto and Sophia Hammons are also listed as newcomers. Nisha Ganatra (The High Note, Late Night) is sitting in the director's chair for the upcoming sequel slated for next year, whereas Mark Waters helmed the previous movie.

Do we have a release date for Freaky Friday 2?

No fixed date has been set for the sequel. However, Disney's latest social media tease confirmed that the film will be released in cinemas in 2025, contrary to initial reports that it would premiere solely on Disney+.

“The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!” Disney Studios shared on X/Twitter on Monday.