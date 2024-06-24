Pirates of the Caribbean actor Tamayo Perry, 49, killed in fatal shark attack

The surf world is in mourning as the news of Pirates of the Caribbean star, lifeguard, and surfing instructor Tamayo Perry's death swept over Hawaii. The 49-year-old actor, who also starred in Blue Crush and Charlie's Angels" Full Throttle, suffered a fatal shark attack near Goat Island on Sunday afternoon, Honolulu Emergency Medical Service announced. Surfing legend Tamayo Perry died after an apparent shark attack in Hawaii.

The renowned surfer has reportedly taken off to surf off Mokuauia, near Laie, Hawaii. He was later found dead at 1 pm, sources confirmed. A caller reported the incident, claiming they had seen a man suffering from apparent shark bites off Malaekahana Beach near Kahuku. Perry's body appeared to have been afflicted with more than one shark bite.

Thereafter, emergency services arrived on Malaekahana Beach just before 1 pm. Rescuers came to the Ocean Safety lifeguard's aid and brought him to the shore via jet ski while paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement. Perry reportedly died on the scene.

Following the Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides star's death, Ocean Safety officials posted shark warnings in the area.

Honolulu officials and local community remember Tamayo Perry after his death pronouncement

According to Hawaii News Now, Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi identified the legendary surfer and called his death a “tragic loss”: “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected.”

Encyclopedia of Surfing describes Perry as a “Hard-charging, God-fearing Pipeline specialist from Oahu's North Shore,” whereas Surfing magazine labelled him “most likely to get the barrel of the year” in 2022. Born in 1975, the much-celebrated personality began surfing at 12. He started working with the Ocean Safety Department in July 2016, said Shayne Enright, of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Acting Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lage said he was a “lifeguard loved by all… He's well known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide.

The local Hawaiian community also flocked to Hawaii News Now's latest posts dedicated to Perry. Someone wrote, “Rest Easy Tamayo. Never forget you trying to teach me how to drive. 12 years old. Hauula shopping centre parking lot. Pas shotgun. All laughs!! Time is fleeting. Love to your ohana!”

Another Instagram user wrote, “You will be missed - pure aloha. Heartfelt condolences and love to Emilia, the Perry Ohana, Lifeguard Ohana and all our North Shore fam. & friends. This one hits hard. 😢” A third wrote, “My heart is broken. The north shore lost a true legend and a good man. My heart goes out to Emilia and his family 💕💕💕💕”

Moana Jones Wong, another professional surfer from Hawaii, who's affectionately recognised as the “Queen of Pipeline,” commented: “Love you forever ♾️❤️gonna miss you forever.”

While many others expressed their heartfelt condolences to Perry's family, another user recounted meeting the late lifeguard and his wife recently, “My condolences🤍 just met him and his wife yesterday, crazy to see this now. Short interaction but such a loving and warm couple.”