House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 Twitter reactions: Fans left heartbroken by the tragic death of this character

It was a lot of emotions for ardent fans of House of the Dragon as the second episode of the show premiered on Monday morning. The episode had a lot of twists and turns, and ended with a devastating death of a beloved supporting character – Ser Arryk Cargyll. Check out some of the reactions that surfaced on X (Formerly Twitter) after the episode dropped. (Also read: House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 review: Vengeance runs wild as tragedy evens out) Olivia Cooke and Phia Saban in a still from episode 2 of House of the Dragon season 2.

What happens in Episode 2

Fans were left shaken after the tragic death of Ser Arryk Cargyll (played by Luke Tittensor) in the last few minutes of the episode. He was ordered to murder Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) by posing as his brother, which was planned by Arryk's superior, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). It ensues in a deadly battle of swords between two brothers, in which Erryk wins. But a few seconds later he kills himself, for bearing the guilt of killing his own brother.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the scene on X, a fan wrote: “Well this was devastating.” A second fan commented, “Best scene of the entire series so far. MY GOD.” A comment read, “This was worse than Blood and Cheese for me.” “My face is still swollen,” added a fan.

Many fans were also left angry at Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel)'s character, whose ridiculously fraught decision ended up in this tragedy. A fan commented, “Just finished the new House of the Dragon episode and let me just say…I HATE SER CRISTON COLE SOOO MUCH! I hate the way you walk, the way you talk. I hate the way you dress. I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch a flight it’s gone be direct.” A second one wrote, “New episode and Ser gets more insufferable.”

Fans also praised the episode overall, and reacted enthusiastically in the comments. “Best episode so far,” said a fan. “Fantastic episode,” wrote another. A second fan commented, “It gets better and better every f*****g weekend.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres a new episode every Monday morning on JioCinema.