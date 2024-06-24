Los Angeles, After starring in Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, actor Pom Klementieff appears to be heading to the DC Universe, heralded by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Pom Klementieff in talks to play 'specific character' in James Gunn's DCU

The actor, who portrayed the role of Mantis in "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies directed by Gunn, has teased she is in discussions with the filmmaker for "specific character" in the DCU.

Asked if she would like to be a part of the new project in the other superhero franchise, Klementieff told Agents of Fandom, "Do you really think I’m going to answer this question?"

She, however, admitted about hoping to reunite with Gunn.

“I just want to keep working with James, so we’re going to keep trying to find ways to do that. Yes, we’ve been talking about one specific character, but I can’t talk about that right now,” she said.

The actor then shared that she would want to reprise her "Guardians of the Galaxy" character and was sure the audience would want the same.

“It was always my dream to be an X-Men or part of a Marvel movie. Then, I saw the first 'Guardians of the Galaxy', and it became my first Marvel movie ever. Then, I got cast in the second one. I feel so lucky. I love the character. I’m sure the fans would love to see it, but I don’t know. It depends on the project," Klementieff said.

Besides three "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, Klementieff has also been a part of MCU projects such as "Avengers: Infinity War", "Avengers: Endgame" and "Thor: Love and Thunder".

Gunn and Safran were announced as the new DC leaders days after the Dwayne Johnson-starrer "Black Adam" opened in October 2022, replacing Walter Hamada, who had headed DC Films for four years. They were named co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios.

