Bebe Rexha can't catch a break, says she was a ‘hate crime’ victim at Munich airport; here's what happened

Hours ago, Bebe Rexha took to her Instagram Stories to leave a complaint for Lufthansa Airline, saying she'd been “threatened” and discriminated against at a German airport. Bebe Rexha shares her distressing experience at the Munich International Airport.

Sharing an emotional video, the American singer-songwriter said through her sobs: “The supervisor of Lufthansa is threatening me.”

Rexha also went into great detail in a statement on her profile: “@lufthansa I've been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight.”

In a follow-up post, she added: “I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian. He would not let take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful than he was. Not one of the women at @Lufthansa stepped in or said something. He would not give me his name. But I just found he works for ATSG a service company document control hired by Lufthansa.”

The singer's mother, Bukie Rexha, also expressed her fears on social media, urging the airline company to “please make sure @beberexha makes it home safe.” She also left a message for Munich airport on her Instagram Story: “@munich_airport please investigate the male officer who threatened a women @beberexha for speaking Albanian pull your cameras.”

The incident is said to have happened at Munich International Airport. Though born in Brooklyn, New York, Bebe is fluent in Albanian as her father was born in Debar, North Macedonia - a country where people speak Macedonian as well as Albanian. Moreover, her mother also has Albanian roots despite being born in the US. Grammy.com further states that Bebe was born Bleta Rexha – with Bleta meaning “bumble bee” in Albanian.

Her latest heartbreaking revelation just days after she debuted the music video for her new track “I'm the Drama” on Thursday, August 15.

What did Lufthansa say about the ‘hate crime’ against Bebe Rexha at the Munich airport?

Updating on the situation, a Lufthansa spokesperson told TMZ that they're in touch with the singer to get the bottom of what happened. They further relayed that the airline values diversity and equal opportunity over everything else as they connect people all over the world.

The outlet stated that the airline will not let this incident slide as it does not tolerate any discriminatory behaviour. They're reportedly investigating the case.

Fans react Bebe Rexha's dilemma

Shortly after the news broke on X, formerly Twitter, the “I'm a Mess” crooner's fans expressed their agony about the artist's seemingly never-ending troubles.

“This girl is always being mistreated or being disrespected… bebe rexha deserves sm more people need to star respecting her,” a user wrote on the platform.

Another fan commented: “She can never catch a break omg.” A third chimed in: “This woman literally bothers nobody… LEAVE HER ALONE.”

Yet another netizen responded: “Protect this national treasure.”

“Bebe goes through something every two busy days, praying for her mental health, this is sad. Too, she’s a good person,” someone else wrote on X.

The news of Rexha's Munich airport incident comes just a month after she said she is “fed” up with the music industry. Voicing her frustration, Bebe revealed she “could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry” with her insight into the showbiz world. However, she didn't divulge the information up her sleeve.

She also vented in a series of impassioned tweets on X. One of these post read, “I have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS.”

She added, “And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly.”

Rexha shot to fame with her songwriting credits on Eminem's single “The Monster” in 2013. Over the years, she's not only created a discography for herself, but also helped expand the musical catalogue of others, including Selena Gomez, Iggy Azalea, Tate McRae and Nick Jonas among others.