LeBron James' Adele superfan moment: Lakers legend sings along to pop star in Munich rain | Watch

NBA legend LeBron James has the unlikeliest connection with pop star Adele. Not only is his agent, Rich Paul, reportedly engaged to the “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker, but now it turns out the 2024 MVP of the USA Men's Basketball team is also a certified Adele fan. LeBron James spotted at Adele's Munich monthlong residency spanning from August 2 to 31.

A new fan-shot video from the 36-year-old Grammy winner's Munich concert displayed James in full-on stan mode, vibing to Adele's iconic hit track, “Set Fire to the Rain,” that too, while it was raining. Talk about poetry in motion.

The clip, shared on X, formerly Twitter, late Friday, August 16 (IST), showcases James having the time of his life, twirling his umbrella while enjoying the concert moment to the fullest. The best part of the video is that the LA Lakers superstar seemed to know all the words to the song and was seen singing along to Adele in Germany.

Watch LeBron James grooving to Adele's music at her Munich residency

LeBron James and Adele's unexpected connection

Exactly a week ago, another instance from the “Skyfall” songstress' ongoing Munich gigs went viral. She indulged in a cheeky interaction with a fan while seemingly confirming her engagement to the Klutch Sports founder, who also reps James. Adele also flaunted her engagement ring to the crowd as she said, “Will you marry me? I can't marry you because I'm already getting married so I can't.”

This isn't the first time the NBA legend has professed his love for the British singer's art. While the new video already proves his super fan status, the Lakers players also raved about Adele's residency concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas last year.

Sharing moments from the Las Vegas gig, King James wrote on Instagram, “You’re ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE @adele!! Simple as that! Pleasure witnessing it live in the flesh! Never Ever to forget! RARE!!! A breath of fresh air, a striking bolt of light and a unfazed humble yet super confident aura!! Continue love and blessings!!”

Adele's monthlong residency at the concert location began on August 2 and will continue through August 31.

Adele has also kept her end of the bargain by supporting James at several Lakers games. She was once photographed courtside at a basketball match at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In June 2022, he also shared an “Iconic” off-court moment with the singer, which he flaunted on his socials. His two-year-old Instagram snap catches the group - James, his wife Savannah James, his agent Rich Paul and Adele - posing for a click at fellow NBA star Kevin Love's wedding.

As was grasped from the Munich concert moment, James is extending his offseason holiday days after Team USA's recent gold-medal-winning glory at the Paris Olympics. NBA teams are expected to be back on court for practice starting October 1.

In other LeBron James news, the beloved Bball star will also fly to San Francisco to match up against his Olympics teammate Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors for his 18th consecutive Christmas Day Game. According to SI.com, this will be his overall 19th Christmas playing NBA basketball. The game will be on ABC at 8 pm ET.