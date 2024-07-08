Bebe Rexha throws an audience member out in the middle of her show: Here's why

Concerts are ruled by crowd gatherings and orchestrated by the performer. However, sometimes situations can arise on either side of the stage that can cause a ruckus. In a recent concert where Bebe Rexha was performing on stage, one of the concertgoers threw something on stage. The pop singer did not take the matter lightly and ensured the person was immediately out of her concert’s perimeter. Bebe Rexha kicked out a concert goer from her show for throwing things at her on stage.(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Also Read: Prince William, Princess Kate's children have ‘very weird’ nicknames for Queen Elizabeth and Camilla

Bebe Rexha throws a member out of her show

The 34-year-old was performing on the stage when the incident occurred. According to a video shared by a user of X, Pop Base, a member of the audience threw something at her while she was performing on stage. The act immediately annoyed the singer and she made sure to identify and throw the person out of her concert.

In the video shared on the microblogging app, the I’m Good singer said, “If you hit me with something on stage I'll take you for everything you've f***ing done. Do not f***ing play with me right now. Out, get the f**k out.” the crowd present cheered the singer and encouraged her.

This is not the first time Rexha or any other performer has witnessed such an act during their performance. Often there are people in the crowd who throw things like water bottles, their garments or even their phones to get the artist’s attention or merely out of excitement.

In one such case a year ago, a fan threw a phone during Rexha’s concert which hit the singer right in the face and left her a black eye. The person was later arrested and since then she has ensured to act on such matters during her concerts and not let the crowd slide by.

Also Read: Prince Louis receives ‘priceless’ gift from tennis icon at Wimbledon, but he is unlikely to…

Netizens react to Rexha’s concert video

Fans were quick to react to the video shared on X as they expressed their thoughts and opinions on whether or not Rexha’s outrage at the concertgoer was justified. A user of X wrote, “people seriously need to leave her alone. she doesn’t do anything wrong to warrant the things she faces.”

Another user wrote, “AGAIN?!??! No, yall gotta leave this lady alone. STOP THROWING THINGS AT BEBE REXHA!" While a third user supported her and wrote, “as she should. this behaviour of throwing things at artists on stage needs to stop. it’s very irritating.”

A user wrote, “good, they need to start shaming and booting these people because it’s becoming a trend” while another wrote, “GOOD! That level of disrespect should never go unchecked.”

Another X user speculated this has become a trend since the last year's incident as she wrote, “they need to leave her alone omg.... it's like this all became a weird joke and it's so scary”.