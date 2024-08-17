Blake Lively's hair-care brand benefits from It Ends With Us premiere, but it was NEVER meant to | Report

Since the premiere of her film It Ends With Us, Blake Lively has been promoting her brands Betty Booze and Betty Buzz. She has also been criticised for launching her hair-care brand, Blake Brown, at the same time as the movie's promotions. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the New York premiere of It Ends With Us(Photo: X)

Fans have gone as far as to call it a strategic marketing move as she promotes both her film and her new brand. However, as Entertainment Weekly reported, the launch of Lively’s hair-care brand was never meant to coincide with the It Ends With Us premiere.

How did the actress benefit from her film’s premiere?

Originally, the film’s premiere was scheduled for Valentine’s Day. However, the dates had to be shifted to June and later postponed until August, clashing with Blake’s pre-planned brand launch debut. Unfortunately, this delay failed to create a gap between the two events, making it seem as though the launch and premiere were purposely set to release together.

There has been talk in the town that Lively also promoted her beverage brands Betty Buzz and Betty Booze. During the press tour of It Ends With Us, the actress posted pictures from a flower-themed party by her company. The caption tagged the two beverage brands, “I love the bottles as tiny vases! Thank you, team @bettybuzz and @bettybooze.” A picture in the same post portrayed a flower shop (a reference to her character in the film), and the shop’s name was titled as “Betty Blooms” once again referring to her beverage brands.

The New York Times has reported that“a promotional email” was sent out on “how to make It Ends With Us-inspired cocktails, using Betty Buzz.” Aviation Gin, a brand owned by Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, is also present in one of the ingredient lists. This is indeed the perfect time for promotion on the actress’ calendar.

Blake Brown Reviews: What are people saying about her products?

A Target worker recently cautioned customers against buying Blake Brown’s hair-care products. TikTok user Kate Perry (@girlboss997) disclosed, “This is a PSA. I just want everyone to know that the cool teen working at the customer service desk at Target told me that everyone’s been returning Blake Brown haircare.” The video currently has 1.5 million views, and the word seems to have spread everywhere. Perry went on to add, “She said that s**t is not worth 20 bucks.”

In another comment the TikTok user emphasised, “I was returning something, and I saw the bottle of shampoo on the counter, and I was like oh can I smell that?? and she goes, ‘sure but everyone’s been returning it.’” However, reviews for the product seem to be positive, and opinions may vary depending on personal choices. In fact, in a follow-up video where Perry went to check out the brand's items herself, most products had been sold out.

Even though Page Six has complaints about the product’s packaging, most people complimented it. Page Six reported, “Overall, we are pleased with the performance—and particularly the fragrance—of Blake Brown’s first offerings. We especially enjoyed the scented lather of the shampoos and the rich, deeply moisturizing masks.”