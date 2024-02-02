 Blake Lively’s Betty Booze drops Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail recipes - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity High Spirits / Blake Lively’s Betty Booze drops Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail recipes

Blake Lively’s Betty Booze drops Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail recipes

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 02, 2024 03:09 PM IST

If green-flag BFF is a thing, American actress Blake Lively’s recent gesture supporting her long-standing friend can become a perfect example.

Just ahead of the Super Bowl, Blake Lively’s gourmet beverage brand Betty Buzz which launched in June last year released five cocktail recipes. The names are all puns inspired by Taylor’s songs, paying an ode to some of the singer’s most popular tracks. Late last year, the singer was also spotted supporting Lively’s brand at the Jets game in New Jersey where she was reportedly sipping on a vodka cranberry with some Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda.

Whether you are participating in the Super Bowl LVIII festivities or not, here’s how you can make all these cocktails at home.
Whether you are participating in the Super Bowl LVIII festivities or not, here’s how you can make all these cocktails at home.

Whether you are participating in the Super Bowl LVIII festivities or not, here’s how you can make all these cocktails at home.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On