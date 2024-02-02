Blake Lively’s Betty Booze drops Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail recipes

Just ahead of the Super Bowl, Blake Lively’s gourmet beverage brand Betty Buzz which launched in June last year released five cocktail recipes. The names are all puns inspired by Taylor’s songs, paying an ode to some of the singer’s most popular tracks. Late last year, the singer was also spotted supporting Lively’s brand at the Jets game in New Jersey where she was reportedly sipping on a vodka cranberry with some Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda.

Whether you are participating in the Super Bowl LVIII festivities or not, here’s how you can make all these cocktails at home.