Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘won’t get married’ until they agree on agreement safeguarding their...

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has taken Tinseltown by storm, but the NFL star is reportedly taking a calculated approach to their whirlwind romance. While the couple's chemistry is undeniable and their public displays of affection have made them the hot trend, sources close to Kelce suggest that he is prioritising financial security before considering marriage. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on double date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in California

Given the immense wealth and global fame of both individuals, a prenuptial agreement is being seen as a crucial step in protecting his assets should their relationship progress to the next level.

Taylor and Travis to proceed with ‘caution’

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” a source told Life and Style. As per them, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are getting closer to tying the knot, but they're not doing it without a deal. This pretty strict deal might make their Love Story a bit less sparkly.

“The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides,” they added.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in their respective fields, each amassing immense wealth. While the NFL tight end boasts an estimated net worth of $70 million, his girlfriend's fortune dwarfs his, placing her firmly in the billionaire club thanks to her global music empire. Despite their combined financial success, the couple is reportedly approaching their relationship with caution. Any potential engagement is likely to be preceded by careful legal planning.

Taylor and Travis focus on ‘prenuptial agreement’

“There’s just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup,” the source further adds. “They both want it figured out before Travis gets down on one knee.”

Fans are buzzing about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift possibly getting married, with whispers flying around if he's already asked her. The fact that their families are so close is making the gossip even more intense. But, according to someone who knows them, the couple is really focused on their “respective brands and bank balances than anyone else on planet Earth.” Even though the idea of them getting together is super tempting, it looks like they're putting their careers first.

On the work front, the star tight end’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is aiming to make history by winning the Super Bowl and becoming the third team in a row to achieve this feat. The Cruel Summer singer has dates scheduled in the U.S. and Canada before the end of the year.