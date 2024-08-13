Jennifer Lopez spends quality time with Ben Affleck at L.A. home ahead of his birthday: ‘Just because…'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together, at least for now. The high-profile couple, who tied the knot last year after rekindling their decades-old romance, reunited ahead of Affleck's birthday. Despite spending much of the summer apart, Lopez was spotted visiting Affleck's Los Angeles home amid rumors of marital woes. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

For those unfamiliar, the singer celebrated her birthday alone in the Hamptons last month, far from her husband. However, sources say she cares deeply about all their kids and is doing this for their sake.

JLO visits Ben Affleck ahead of birthday

With Ben Affleck's birthday just around the corner on August 15th, Jennifer Lopez has made a pre-celebration appearance. Despite recently purchasing a lavish $20 million mansion in LA, Affleck has yet to fully settle in and is currently residing in a rental property in Brentwood.

Over the weekend, a source informed PEOPLE that Lopez was spotted visiting Affleck at his rental home, suggesting a potential reconciliation or at least a temporary truce between the couple. The actress also spent quality time with Affleck’s son, Samuel, earlier that day, taking him to the mall.

Also read: Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines wants Angelina Jolie to know she has ‘no motives’ and her kids are…

"Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," the insider claimed. “She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college.”

Jennifer Lopez wants to spend time with kids

The Jenny From the Block singer, who shares twins Emme and Max from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, also has Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, who are the children of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. The last time Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were publicly photographed together was over two months ago. Amid rumors of marital difficulties, the couple has maintained a relatively low profile."

Also read: Noah Lyles' mother accuses Olympics security of not helping her son as he collapsed on track: ‘They ignored me’

A source earlier said, “She's been off and able to focus on what's next. She’s enjoyed spending time with her kids, family and friends. She always has good attitude even when things are not perfect.”

While Affleck recently purchased a new home in Los Angeles, the couple's current residence remains on the market. Lopez has also been house hunting in the area. Despite these challenges, Lopez's recent visit to Affleck's home suggests that the couple may be working through their issues.

In the meantime, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing for their latest joint venture, a sports biopic titled Unstoppable. Jennifer Lopez will star alongside Jharrel Jerome in inspiring wrestling film, which chronicles the true story of Anthony Robles, a determined athlete who overcame challenges. Directed by William Goldenberg and produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity, Unstoppable is slated to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.