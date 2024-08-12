Noah Lyles' mother accuses Olympics security of not helping her son as he collapses on track: ‘They ignored me’

Noah Lyles tested positive for COVID amid the Paris Olympics but the athlete did not back down. He ran the men’s 200-meter final and came in third place. However, he collapsed soon after crossing the finish line. Lyles’ mother claimed that the security at the Olympics refused to provide her with any assistance to help her when he collapsed at the Games. Noah Lyles's mother, Keisha Caine Bishop, claimed that security at the Olympics provided no help as her son collapsed on the track.(@keisha_caine_bishop/Instagram, @keisha_caine_bishop/Instagram)

Security refuses to help Lyles’ mother

Lyles’ mother, Keisha Cane Bishop claimed that no one from the security team provided her with any kind of aid to help her fainted son. She posted on Instagram expressing her anger and disappointment with the poor behaviour of the staff at the Olympics, as reported by New York Post.

She wrote, “This was one of the scariest moments of my life! Watching my son hold his chest gasping for air while the stadium security refused to call a Dr. as I begged them to send him help. They also refused to do anything to help. They totally ignored me! No parent should ever have to experience this feeling of helplessness!”

She further expressed gratitude to the NBC team present at the Olympics, which helped her and Lyles. She wrote, “However, I want to thank the @nbcolympics team for helping me during this moment. Thank you for seeing me & my son as human beings and not just another story. Words cannot express my gratitude for your empathy, professionalism, and kindness.”

“Also thank you @usatf staff who let me cry on their shoulders. To the security team, I pray if your loved one ever needs help, they get treated better than you treated us. I also thank God he is getting better,” she added.

Lyles dedication to his sport

Lyles’ coach, Lance Brauman told AP that the athlete was running with a 102-degree fever as he attempted to complete the double and was later wheeled out by the medics. He pulled out of the 4x100 meter race after he was diagnosed with COVID. The gold medallist announced on Saturday, August 10 that he was tested negative with COVID-19. The athlete will now be seen in the 2028 Olympics as the baton was passed from Paris to Los Angeles during the ceremony.