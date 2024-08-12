Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines wants Angelina Jolie to know she has ‘no motives’ and her kids are…

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt hold hands at the British Grand Prix.

Brad Pitt might be at odds with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, but his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is determined not to escalate tensions further and create more distance between Pitt and his children. Sources close to the situation reveal that Ines has extended an olive branch to Jolie, expressing genuine concern for the well-being of the former couple's six kids. As the legal battle drags on the Jewellery executive is said to be eager to assure Jolie of her genuine intentions as she knows “there are two sides to every story.”

Ines de Ramon seeks to calm Angelina Jolie with assurance

Brad Pitt's world came crashing down when his and Angelina’s son Pax was severely injured in a bike accident. Despite frantic attempts to contact him, the Moneyball star was reportedly left unanswered. The incident is the latest chapter in the tumultuous saga between Brangelina who parted ways in 2016 amid allegations of domestic violence. The former couple has been locked in a bitter legal battle, most recently over Jolie's sale of her stake in their French winery.

Also read: Tom Cruise stuns with spectacular roof jump and riveting motorbike stunts at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

“Ines’ loyalty is obviously with Brad, but she’s savvy enough to know there are two sides to every story,” a source told OK Magazine. Pitt and Ines have been dating for over a year now. “She’s prepared to hear Angie out and do her best to convince Brad to give her what she wants to finally end their ongoing war,” the insider added.

Ines helping Brangelina to ‘declare a truce’

“Brad is very much in love with Ines and wants to make her happy. She knows that and is prepared to use that to help them declare a truce,” the source further alleged. This is probably not the first time reports of Ines wanting a face-off with the actress have surfaced; however, earlier claims were refuted by a spokesperson.

Also read: Tom Cruise stuns with spectacular roof jump and riveting motorbike stunts at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

In recent months, many of the children of the exes have begun dropping Pitt’s last name, with his biological children Shiloh and Vivienne being the latest to do so. Speaking for the same, the source added. “Ines also wants to make sure Angie knows that her kids are in good hands with her, that she’s got no motives other than to see everyone get along.” The six kids of the former couple: Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

The Los Angeles-based jewellery designer was previously married to "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley, whom she divorced in 2022. Ines has been depicted as a constant pillar of support in her bond with Brad Pitt. Despite Pitt's numerous complex relationships, de Ramon has stood by him through various challenges. "Ines has been his rock," a source said, as Pitt reportedly looks forward to marrying her and starting a family.